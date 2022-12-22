High school sports roundup (Dec. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Wrestling

Francis Scott Key 40, Liberty 39: The Eagles defeats Liberty 40-39 on criteria F. Chris Thomas (145), Bodey Griffin (160) and Jacob Dell (220) recorded pins for the Eagles. Daniel DeFebo won the match-clinching bout at 170 pounds, earning a 12-11 decision.

Broadneck 69, Centennial 9: 106: Jack Josephs (BDN) over Bennett Custodio (CENT) (Fall 5:25) 113: Cam Williams (BDN) over (CENT) (For.) 120: Brandon Whyte-Taylor (BDN) over (CENT) (For.) 126: Miguel Caban (BDN) over (CENT) (For.) 132: Peter Saroch (BDN) over Grady Conrad (CENT) (Fall 1:24) 138: Calvin Kraisser (CENT) over Marco Welch (BDN) (Fall 1:28) 145: Ezra Ruiz-Lebron (CENT) over Ben Durkin (BDN) (Dec 6-5) 152: Rylan Woodward (BDN) over Ethan Gauthier (CENT) (Fall 1:26) 160: Payton Miller (BDN) over Noah Whipkey (CENT) (Dec 3-0) 170: Liam DeBaugh (BDN) over Will Schmitt (CENT) (Fall 5:38) 182: Max DeMella (BDN) over (CENT) (For.) 195: Jake Chambers (BDN) over Tristan Yee (CENT) (Fall 1:43) 220: Dax Avila (BDN) over William Kim (CENT) (Fall 1:11) 285: Caleb Collazo (BDN) over (CENT) (For.)

Boys basketball

Dundalk 51, Oakland Mills 48: Dundalk built a nine-point halftime lead as Chimdy Onoh scored a team-high 20 points. Deon McPherson added 11, while KhiRay Kasey scored 10. The Scorpions (3-2) trimmed the deficit in the second half, but were unable to complete the comeback as Kamal Francis and Dejuan Taylor each scored 16.

Patapsco 82, Sparrows Point 52: The Patriots utilized a balanced offense with 13 players entering the scoring column, as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Westminster 41, Mount Hebron 38: Ashton Stewart had seven points, including a deep 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer for the visiting Owls. Westminster got 15 points off the bench led by Tanek Zitta with seven and Jah Donald had 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Severn 67, St. John’s Catholic Prep 47: The visiting Admirals (4-3, 4-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) beat the Vikings (5-5, 2-2). Severn has won two in a row and will play in the Boardwalk Classic next Wednesday.

Patrick School (N.J.) 60, St. Frances 57: The Panthers (2-6) suffered their third straight loss falling to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Westminster 48, Mt. Hebron 26: The Owls (5-1) won their second straight game over a Howard County opponent as Abby Kindle scored a team-high 18 including a trio of 3-pointers. Julianna Lesher added eight for Westminster. For Mt. Hebron (2-3), Raelis Vidal scored nine points, while Leen Jawhar had seven.

Glen Burnie 56, Chesapeake-AA 37: The Gophers (6-0) handed the Cougars (5-1) their first loss. Lania Nick led the win with 16 points. Amourie Porter added 15. For Chesapeake, Natalie Forman led with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Kasey Slade finished with eight rebounds, while Ella Shannon also added eight points.

Dulaney 51, Concordia Prep 50: The Lions edged the Saints behind 15 points from freshman Gabby Watson. Heidi Schmidt backed her with 11 points and Charlie Vail added 10.

Annapolis 42, Broadneck 35: Zariah Morgan had 13 points and six rebounds and McKenzie Fuller had 10 points to lead the visiting Panthers past the Bruins. Lindsey Lyman had 10 rebounds in the win. Kiamyani Scott added eight. Annapolis outscored Broadneck, 21-11, in the fourth quarter.

Severna Park 44, Southern 30: Lilly Spilker had 12 points, seven rebounds and 10 steals to lead the visiting Falcons (5-0) past the Bulldogs (2-3). Abby Kavanagh had seven points, seven rebounds and five steals and Hanna Verreault had six points and seven rebounds for Severna Park.

North Harford 38, Patterson Mill 36: The Hawks earned a hard-fought double overtime victory. Caroline Nicholson led with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jenna Amhrein had an all-around solid night with 11 points, 11 steals, five rebounds and four assists. Marissa Struhar chipped in six points and Peyton Dawson finished with five.

