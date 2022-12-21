High school sports roundup (Dec. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Boys basketball

Fallston 61, North East 54: Max Rueckert led the Cougars with 16 points. Brody Fitzkee scored 12 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers. Paul Kvech grabbed nine rebounds.

Centennial 55, Crofton 48: The Eagles (2-4) had a trio of double digit scorers as Ty Beck-Winter tied a season-high with 17 points. Adrien Nyom scored a season-high 16, while Tyler Longwell had 12, his fifth straight game in double figures. Layth Carpenter led Crofton with 13 points.

South River 86, Arundel 55: Cash Herndon poured in 29 points and teammate Trashaun Timmons finished with 24 to lead the Seahawks to the win. Blake Burrows chipped in 10 points and Miles Evans added eight.

Liberty 59, Francis Scott Key 35: The Lions (5-2, 2-0 Carroll County) got 24 points from Phil Sackett in the win. Derek Goff added 11 points and Tyler Downs scored 10 points.

Girls basketball

Century 42, Winters Mill 37: Harli Hamlett accounted for more than half the Knights’ points, finishing with 23 to go with four steals. Mackenzie Mowder backed her with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.

