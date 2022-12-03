High school sports roundup (Dec. 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Dec. 2.

Boys basketball

Severn 62, Concordia Prep 35: Jacob Randall scored 21 points and Ryan Stewart backed him with 13 as the Admirals picked up the win. Presley Prettuma led Concordia with 14 points, followed by Joshua King with 11.

Advertisement

Archbishop Curley 53, Indian Creek 43: Indian Creek falls to 6-2 with the loss. Will Frost led them with 21 points, Aiden Evans added 13 and Kyndall Crawford posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.