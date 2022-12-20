High school sports roundup (Dec. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Dec. 19.

Girls basketball

Annapolis 53, Wilde Lake 46: Annapolis built a 12-5 lead after one quarter and kept the edge the rest of the game. Kiamyani Scott had 20 points, six steals and four assists, while McKenzie Fuller finished with 18 points, five assists and four steals.

Fallston 40, C. Milton Wright 27: The Cougars got a double-doubles from junior forward Ayla Galloway, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and freshman Brooke Bolesta with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Renae Gent had seven points and a team-high 19 rebounds, while Maddy Butts chipped in five points and 11 rebounds.

Boys basketball

Severn 56, Gerstell 44: Severn trailed by four at halftime, but surged past the Falcons in the second half. For Gerstell, Tony Hicks had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Caleb Franze had 11 points, five steals and three assists. Jayden Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Hereford 64, Towson 56: In the loss, Braden Renner hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Generals. Pat Lovas backed him with 14 points.

Wrestling

Mt. Hebron 54, Centennial 25: 106: Timothy Zink (MTH) over Bennett Custodio (CENT) (Fall 4:24) 113: Ezra Roche (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 120: Rakiz Chong (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 126: John Carpenter (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 132: Grady Conrad (CENT) over Arshawn Baharno (MTH) (Dec 6-0) 138: Calvin Kraisser (CENT) over Ahmet Balei (MTH) (Fall 1:18) 145: Ezra Ruiz-Lebron (CENT) over Connor Severino (MTH) (Fall 3:18) 152: Ethan Gauthier (CENT) over Jacob Aguilera (MTH) (Fall 3:49) 160: Noah Whipkey (CENT) over Joshua Danso (MTH) (MD 11-0) 170: Salem Qassem (MTH) over Will Schmitt (CENT) (Fall 2:39) 182: Sahith Mada (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 195: Benjamin Blackerby (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 220: Samuel Jordan (MTH) over (CENT) (For.) 285: Hakeem Shonubi (MTH) over (CENT) (For.)

