High school sports roundup (Dec. 13)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Wrestling

Catonsville 48, Eastern Tech 36: Despite the loss, the Mavericks picked up several wins from younger members of its roster. Freshman Chase Ullmann got a pin at 113. Ian Evans (145), Landon Pinnell (152) and Anthony Oge (195) also earned pins.

Advertisement

Dulaney 57, Dundalk 21: The Lions (7-4) got an opening first-period pin from Ashton Lawrence and cruised to the win. Jason Cantemiry, Trevin Patterson and Jackson Zearfoss followed with pins. Senior Captain Ryan Chester got a win by decision before the Lions finished off the dual with pins from Andrews Hoffmaster, Junior captain Roman Kaminski and Pedro Cruz.

Boys basketball

McDonogh 63, Annapolis Area Christian 52: Ashton Kendall scored 20 points and Jeff Exinor had 15 points to lead host McDonogh (6-3) over AACS (1-8). McDonogh scored 43 points in the second half. The loss was the sixth in a row for AACS.

Advertisement

Century 53, Owings Mill 30: Andrew Marcinko led the Knights (2-1) in the win with 25 points. Jackson Smith added 10 points and Jake Winkles chipped in eight. Francois Bangoura led Owings Mills with 12 points.

C. Milton Wright 67, Joppatowne 25: Jordan Ross scored 18 points to lead the host Mustangs past the Mariners. C.M. Wright led 48-14 in the first half.

Swimming

Patterson Mill 113, Joppatowne 51; Patterson Mill 117, Edgewood 35; Joppatowne 88, Edgewood 57: The Huskies won all but five events in the sweep over the Mariners and Rams. Gabriella Eraso (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Matthew Kim (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke) were double winners for the Huskies, who won five relays.

Aberdeen 155, Havre de Grace 126: Four Eagles were double winners in the victory over the Warriors. Aberdeen winners were Gianna Cintron (50 free, 500 free), Erica Honadel (100 back, 100 free), Ethan Ryan (500 free, 200 IM), and Jason Perndreca (100 back, 200 free). Paul Davis (50 free, 100 free) won twice for Havre de Grace.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.