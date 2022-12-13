High school sports roundup (Dec. 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Dec. 12.

Girls basketball

Chesapeake-AA 51, Mount de Sales 40: Kasey Slade and Natalie Forman each scored 18 points, with Slade adding 21 rebounds and Forman 14 to lift the Cougars to a 3-0 start.

Broadneck 46, Indian Creek 40: Mackenzie Wharton had a game-high 19 points, helping the Bruins to their first win of the season. Samantha Miller had nine points and Ginger Kerdock finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Boys basketball

Hereford 51, Francis Scott Key 20: The Bulls (3-0) defense clamped down on FSK in the second half, holding the Eagles to only four points. Jordan Fulmore had led FSK with 10 points.

