High school sports roundup (Dec. 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Dec. 1

Girls basketball

Gerstell 48, John Carroll 42: The Falcons used a balanced offense to win their IAAM B Conference opener and move to 3-0 overall. Eniyah Stinnette led with 12 points and nine rebounds. Marley Saunders was right behind her with 11 points, while Kendall Williams, Kate Roberts and Maddy Donovan each scored eight. Gerstell led, 8-4, after the first quarter and never lost the lead even though the game reminded tight with the lead never stretching into double digits. John Carroll hit 15 of 22 free throws to keep the game close.

Boys basketball

McDonogh 47, Friends 42: McDonogh didn’t hit its first field goal until the second quarter but overtook Friends and powered through to the win, thanks in part to its defense, holding Friends to just one point in the third quarter. Jeff Exinor led with 13 points. Robby Fields had 11 and Mathani Paul-Swinson chipped in nine.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.