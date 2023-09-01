High school sports roundup (Aug. 31)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Golf

Manchester Valley 160, Thomas Johnson 170, Walkersville 174, Frederick 232: The Mavericks topped three other teams at Clustered Spires. Gavin Reid shot two birdies and closed with a 37 to lead the Mavericks. Adam Slivosky was right behind him with a 38. Also for Manchester Valley, Matt Slivosky had a 41 and Jackson Streett added a 44.

Advertisement

Boys soccer

Concordia Prep 2, Calvert Hall 2: Trailing host Calvert Hall 2-0 at the break, Concordia Prep senior defensive back Vitor Andrade posted a pair of goals to forge the Saints’ second consecutive draw to open the MIAA A Conference season. Logan Tawney stopped four shots for the Saints, who opened the season with a 1-1 draw against John Carroll Tuesday.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.