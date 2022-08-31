High school sports roundup (Aug. 31)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Golf

Dulaney 151, Hereford 177: Dulaney won their season-opener over the Bulls. Ryan Dannenfelser led the way with a 36. Drew Dannenfelser was right behind him with a 37. Matt Dow and Quinn Collins each carded 39s for the Lions.

C. Milton Wright 207, North Harford 224, North East 246: Trevor Heid posted a 35 and teammate Jackson Geyer was right behind him shooting 36 to lead the Mustangs to the tri-meet win at Geneva Farms. Joey LoBianco and Chase Mettinger each added 43s for the winners and Tommy Downey shot a 50. Lucas Parks and Coulter Parsons each shot 42 to lead North Harford. John Manzari and Greg Sebring added 46s and Nick Cochran shot 48. Noah Wallace led North East with a 39.

South Carroll 165, Manchester Valley 166, Middletown 176, Thomas Johnson 180: Patrick Carl and Michael Valerio each shot 39 to lead the Cavaliers to a narrow win in a quad-match. The Mavericks finished just a shot behind South Carroll, but had the match medalist as Parker Bopst shot a 38.

River Hill boys 90, Wilde Lake 52: Benjamin Siriboury led the Hawks boys with 28 points in Howard County’s modified scoring system, including birdies on both the fourth and seventh holes. Mark Berg also chipped in 24 points. Henry Hilger led Wilde Lake with 21 points.

River Hill girls 76, Wilde Lake 27: Helen Yeung led the Hawks girls with 27 points, followed by Julia Baek with 18. For the Wildecats, Laavel Sands finished with a team-high 16 points.

Volleyball

Mount de Sales 3, Roland County 0: Mount de Sales swept Tuesday’s match 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. Gianna Dinoto lined 13 kills to lead the win. Molly Penn had eight aces and Anna Fleckenstien had five. Penn also picked up 19 digs and Dinoto 11. Grace Small had 28 assists.

