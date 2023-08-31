High school sports roundup (Aug. 30)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Golf

South Carroll 146, Winters Mill 178: All four Cavalier scorers broke 40 Wednesday at Challedon. Josh Vendemia had the low-round of the day with a 35. He was closely followed by Michael Valerio with a 36, Patrick Carl with a 37 and Michael Mooney with a 38. Shane Cole topped Winters Mill with a 38. He was backed by Hayden Brilhart with a 45.

North Harford 210, C. Milton Wright 218, North East 219: The Hawks edged their two UCBAC rivals for the win at Geneva Farm. North East’s Noah Wallace bested the field with a 34, but the Hawks had the best overall five-person group. Coulter Parsons led North Harford with a 37, Cooper Honig shot a 41, Lucas Parks carded a 42, Greg Sebring fired a 43 and Mason Wedge added a 47. Jack Geyer led the Mustangs with a 37. Joey LoBianco backed him with a 40 and Ryan Kilchenstein added a 44. Also for CMW, Gavin Castelli had a 46 and Alex Ashman had a 51.

Dulaney 151, Towson 151: The Lions and Generals tied. Quinn Collins shot a 37 to lead Dulaney. Connor Dow, Kavi Singla and Spencer Morris each shot a 38.

Glenelg boys 55, Centennial 51: Ellis Waak and Tyler Carl led the way for the Gladiators in the win each with 18 points in the Howard County modified scoring format. For Centennial, Dominic Trojillo had 18 points.

Glenelg girls 61, Centennial 34: Megan Kirkpatrick continued her strong start to the season with a team-high 25 points, while Samadhi Tennakoon added 19 points. For Centennial, Reagan Hubbard finished with 21 points.

Howard boys 63, Hammond 33: Krish Patel spearheaded Howard in the win with 19 points while Brendan Sutch and Ronan Menon weren’t far behind with 17 and 16 points, respectively. For Hammond, Mason Walls had 15 points.

Howard girls 13, Hammond 2: Allison Courtemanche led the way with nine points for the Lions in the victory.

River Hill boys 75, Wilde Lake 44: Cole Spies and Trevor Hartman each led the way for the Hawks in the win 21 points. For Wilde Lake, Antonio Hardy had 13 points.

River Hill girls 81, Wilde Lake 35: Helen and Michelle Yeung shined for the Hawks in the win with Helen posting 29 points and Michelle finishing with 26. For Wilde Lake, Jane Mhonda played well with 20 points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.