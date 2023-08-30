High school sports roundup (Aug. 29)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Golf

Patterson Mill 213, Bohemia Manor 247, Havre de Grace 259: Sophomore Nathan Haywood handily shot the meet’s lowest score with a 36, followed by a 42 from Bo Manor’s Braden Paris. In the win, the Huskies also got a 43 from Cory Gibson, a 44 from John Musto and 45s from Drew Pape and Charlie Topping. Ray Pennypacker led Havre de Grace with a 45.

Advertisement

Westminster 166, Liberty 189, Francis Scott Key 217: Luke Didio’s 39 lead the Owls to the win and topped all golfers at the tri-meet at River Downs. Didio was backed by Riley Smith and Micah Ozgar, each with 41s. Dalin Thomas added a 45. Ben Davidson led Liberty with a 43. Christian Szarko added a 48 for the Lions. McKenna Lanza led Francis Scott Key with a 44.

Atholton boys 68, Guilford Park 18, Oakland Mills 7: Andrew Christiansen shined for the Raiders with 27 points in a dominant win over two county opponents. Dylan Giuliano added 19 points, while Brandon Skaggs added 15. For Guilford Park, both Joey Dadurka and Emery Kraeuter had five points. For Oakland Mills (0-2), Maks Schwartz had four points.

Advertisement

Atholton girls 38, Oakland Mills 16: Cate Lee spearheaded Atolton in the win with 21 points, while Chloe Koh finished with 16 for Oakland Mills.

Boys soccer

Archbishop Spalding 1, Loyola Blakefield 1: Stefanos Garefalakis staked Loyola to a lead early in the second half, but Spalding equalized with 4:41 left on a goal by senior Connor Moore, assisted by junior Hayden Marsh.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.