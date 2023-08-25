High school sports roundup (Aug. 24)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Golf

Manchester Valley shot a 155 to tie for third in an eight-team match at Black Rock. The Mavericks totaled 155, led by Matt Slivosky who shot an even-par 36 and placed fourth individually. Also for the Mavericks, Gavin Reid posted a 39, while Adam Slivosky, Larry Marks and Jackson Streett each shot 40.

North Harford 193, Perryville 213, Patterson Mill 216: Copper Honig had the low score of the day with a 35 to lead the Hawks. He was followed by teammate Lucas Parks with a 37 and Coulter Parsons with a 38. Also for North Harford, Greg Sebring shot a 30 and Tyler Fialcowitz shot a 43. Perryville’s Andrew Kidd tied Parsons for third place with a 38. He was backed by Jared Eldreth and Julian Howes, each with 41s. John Musto shot a 39 for Patterson Mill. Ryan Malenfant shot a 40 for the Huskies. Edgewood also competed with three golfers. The Rams were led by Matt Cook with a 46.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.