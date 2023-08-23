High school sports roundup (Aug. 23)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Golf

Dulaney 145, Hereford 145: The Lions and Bulls tied in their season-opening match. For Dulaney, Ryan Dannenfelser shot a 2-under par 33. Quinn Collins was right behind him with a 1-under 24 and Connor Dow added a 38.

South Carroll 155, Westminster 163, Glenelg 164, Liberty 185: The Cavaliers prevailed in a four-team match at Challedon. Westminster’s Luke Didio earned medalist honors, shooting a 35. South Carroll’s Patrick Carl and Glenelg’s Megan Kirkpatrick were right behind, each carding 36s. Carl was backed up by Michael Valerio’s 38, Josh Vendemia’s 40 and Michael Mooney’s 41 in the Cavaliers’ win.

For Westminster, Micah Ozgar shot a 39 and Riley Smith posted a 42, helping the Owls finish second. Glenelg got a 41 from Lesha DeSilva and 43 from Samadhi Tennakoon. Liberty was led by Ben Davidson’s 41.

