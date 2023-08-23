High school sports roundup (Aug. 22)

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Golf

C. Milton Wright 222, Patterson Mill 236, Harford Tech 241: Jackson Geyer took medalist honors, firing a 36 to lead the Mustangs to a win in the tri-meet. Backing him was Joey Lobianco with a 44, and Gavin Castelli and Alex Ashman, each with 46. Drew Pape shot a 39 for the Huskies and Charlie Topping had a 41. Harford Tech’s Kacy Day had the low female score of the match with a 42 to lead the Cobras.

River Hill boys 86, Oakland Mills 0: Junior Cole Spies and sophomore Justin Choi tied with a team-best 23 points for the Hawks, while junior Mark Berg was just behind with 22 in Howard County’s modified points system. Fellow junior Keagan Graves had 18 points to round it out for the Hawks.

River Hill girls 76, Oakland Mills 14: Freshman Evelyn Park shined in her first varsity match with a team-high 27 points, as senior Julia Baek and junior Sydney Lynott each added 18 points. For Oakland Mills, Chloe Koh finished with 14 points.

Howard boys 87, Glenelg 63: Dev Sheth led the way for the Lions with 24 points, while Sean Dawes wasn’t far behind with 23. Krish Patel added 21, while Ronan Menon rounded out the Lions with 19. For Glenelg, Ellis Waak had 19 points.

Glenelg girls 78, Howard 36: Senior Megan Kirkpatrick spearheaded the Gladiators with 27 points, including a near hole-in-one on the second hole. Samadhi Tennakoon and Iesha DeSilva both closed their rounds with 18 points. For Howard, Annie Chung had 17 points.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.