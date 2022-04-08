High school sports roundup (April 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Friday, April 8.

Baseball

Pikesville 11, Kenwood 1: The Panthers scored six in the first inning and three more in the second as they moved to 6-0. Ronald Jenkins singled, doubled and drove in two, while Brain Wilder Jr. also drove in two runs for Pikesville. Colby Mekiliesky struck out 11 in five innings getting the win.

Dulaney 2, Sparrows Point 0: Winner John Kirstukas (4-0) threw a one-hit shutout for the visiting Lions. He walked four and struck out 10. He helped his own cause delivering an RBI double.

River Hill 10, Oakland Mills 0: Eje Okojie led the Hawks (7-0, 7-0 Howard County) finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Ryan Pickus also found success at the plate with three hits and an RBI, while Will Kilcoyne had a pair of RBIs. Matthew Rogers threw four scoreless innings allowing three hits, with four strikeouts, as Charlie Colvin threw a scoreless fifth. Heath Franklin had a hit for Oakland Mills (0-7, 0-7).

Liberty 11, Westminster 1: Scoreless through three, Liberty broke the game open with six fourth-inning runs. Quinn Petrosky opened the rally with a two-run double, followed by back-to-back home runs by Anthony Zombro and Camden Hodges. Zombro had three hits and drove in four in the game. Trevor Coombs also drove in two as Liberty won its fourth straight.

Softball

Liberty 7, Westminster 2: The Lions (5-3) won their fourth straight. A two-run home run by Leyla Hoffman gave them the lead in the fourth inning. She had three RBIs in the game. Madison Cadieux had two RBIs, while Megan Mackenzie, Erin Martin also drove in runs. Mackenzie and Sophia Steele had two hit games with Steele tripling. Sarah Hart got the win in the circle striking out eight in a six-hitter. Katelyn Barber homered for Westminster.

Boys lacrosse

McDonogh 8, Loyola Blakefield 7: Luke Miller scored his second goal to give the host Eagles (6-3, 2-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) an 8-6 lead in the fourth quarter and McDonogh held on to beat the Dons (4-5, 2-2). The win was the third straight. Loyola led 3-1 in the first quarter before falling behind 4-3 at the half. McDonogh used a 5-0 run that spanned both halves to take control.

Boys tennis

Manchester Valley 5, Winters Mill 0: Doubles teams of Connor Neal and Declan McGarry, Tim Woodley and Anthony Davenport, and Zach Meyers and August Jones all won in straight sets, as did second singles player Kamden Estes. Ian Bartles won first singles in a third-set tiebreaker.

Girls tennis

Manchester Valley 5, Winters Mill 0: Doubles teams of Emily McElwaine and Madison MacGregor, Faith Colendar and Katy Resh, and Lilly Hicks and Kara Chwang all won dropping a combined four games. Mackenzie Dicke and Courtney Bell won singles matches.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.