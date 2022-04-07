High school sports roundup (April 6)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Wednesday, April 6.

Softball

Patterson Mill 6, Bel Air 0: Madison Knight tossed a two-hit shutout to keep the visiting Huskies (5-0) unbeaten in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play. Knight, who struck out 14, also went 3-for-4 to lead the Huskies’ offense and Audrey March also had a multi-hit game. Maddie Watters and Alayna LeVee (double) had Bel Air’s (4-4 overall, 3–4 UCBAC) two hits.

Advertisement

Baseball

Perryville 5, Havre de Grace 2: Mason Salisbury pitched a complete game to lift the Panthers (6-1 overall, 5-1 UCBAC) over the host Warriors (5-3, 4-2) in a Susquehanna Division game. Salisbury allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out eight. Daniel Tserkis went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Zack Ayers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. JT Lepore added two RBIs.

Taylor Blevins, Logan Ward (two RBIs) and Brady Walker had a hit apiece for the Warriors. Dyllon Zachry-Nance took the loss for Havre de Grace.

Advertisement

North East 7, Bel Air 1: A six-run second inning secured the victory early on for North East, who shut down the Bel Air offense in Tuesday’s game. Jack Snyder threw five innings in the loss for the Bobcats.

Girls lacrosse

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Centennial 14, Hammond 4: The Eagles (5-0, 4-0 Howard County) maintained their undefeated start to the season led by Abby Cudzilo and Blaire Latona. Cudzilo scored a hat trick adding two assists, while Latona notched a hat trick also chipping in an assist. Both Katherine Koybal and Callie LasCasas scored twice as LasCasas had an assist as well. For Hammond (2-1, 0-1), Leah Shrinehorn and Hannah Haber each scored twice.

Boys lacrosse

Centennial 16, Hammond 1: The Eagles (5-0, 4-0) remained undefeated scoring more than 15 goals for the third consecutive game. Josh Flick led the way with five goals and three assists, his third consecutive game with at least four goals. Jack Hockersmith also added a hat trick and a pair of assists.

Girls tennis

Manchester Valley 5, Francis Scott Key 0: The Mavericks got singles wins from Mackenzie Dicke and Courtney Bell. Doubles wins came from the teams of Emily McElwaine and Madison McGregor, Faith Colender and Katy Resh, and Lilly Hicks and Kara Chwang.

Boys tennis

Manchester Valley 5, Francis Scott Key 0: Singles wins came from Ian Bartles and Kamden Estes. Winning doubles matches were the teams of Declan McGarry and Connor Neal, Tim Woodley and Anthony Davenport, and Austin Zeigenfuse and Nick Valis.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.