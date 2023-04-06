High school sports roundup (April 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, April 5.

Baseball

Manchester Valley 8, Francis Scott Key 7: Jamison Gouge went 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead the visiting Mavericks past the Eagles. FSK scored six runs in the sixth inning, but the rally fell short.

Indian Creek 4, Glenelg Country 0: Winner Patrick Smith threw a complete-game shutout to lead the Eagles over the Dragons. Smith gave up three hits, walked one and struck out 10.

Softball

Century 7, Glen Burnie 2: Winner Jordan Currie went seven innings, gave up two runs on one hit, walked two and struck out 10 to lead the Knights over the host Gophers.

North East 16, North Harford 4: The visiting Indians scored four runs in the first inning and beat the Hawks. Alex Martinelli had a double, a walk and two RBIs for North Harford.

Boys tennis

Liberty 3, South Carroll 2: The Lions won the match but the highlight showdown went to the Cavaliers. At No. 1 singles, South Carroll’s Steven Cox beat last year’s county champion and Class 1A state runner-up Honour Zan, 6-1, 7-6. The Lions, though, won win a singles victory from Nikhil Andhavarapu and doubles wins from the teams of Hayden Speace and Arjun Mistry, and Connor Clapper and Louis Major. South Carroll’s second doubles team of Colby Dixon and Sean Mossman also won.

Girls tennis

South Carroll 3, Liberty 2: The Cavaliers swept doubles play with singles wins coming from Marissa Lauffer and Sydney Mossman who won a third-set tiebreaker, 10-6. The Cavaliers also won a tiebreaker at first doubles where Audrey Lillyrop and Caroline Aliftiras won 6-4, 3-5, 10-6. Liberty’s wins came from teams of Amelia Mustico and Payton Oakley, and Mallory Stevenson and Leah Tombs.

