High school sports roundup (April 5)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Tuesday, April 5.

Boys lacrosse

Indian Creek 19, Gerstell 8: Indian Creek led 8-1 after the first quarter and 17-1 at halftime on its way to a blowout victory over Gerstell. Will Mercer had a game-high 10 points, including nine goals. Benny Carter had five goals and Nick Stroble had four goals as well for Indian Creek.

Glen Burnie 9, Long Reach 1: Travis Peach netted four goals and handed out an assist and Joseph Crenshaw tallied three goals and an assist to lead the Gophers over the Lightning. Colin Flannery delivered a goal and three assists, Gage Carter recorded a goal and an assist and Brandon Loyko made seven saves for Glen Burnie.

Arundel 14, Winters Mill 5: Noah Bell registered four goals and three assists and Jack Schuette contributed two goals and four assists as the Wildcats defeated the Falcons. Jacob Dy and Chris McDonald had two goals apiece. Matteo Ciccarello won 14 of 20 faceoffs and John Tonrey made six saves for Arundel.

Southern 18, North County 11: Garrett Simi produced four goals and two assists and Carter Moon delivered four goals and an assist as the Bulldogs handed the Knights their first loss. Tyler Wedick was credited with two goals and three assists for Southern. Matthew Martel netted four goals and two assists, Josh Martel registered four goals and an assist and Nick Mahoney deposited two goals for North County.

McDonogh 11, Severn 3: Will Perez recorded 13 saves, Reid Gills won 10 of 17 faceoffs, Jacob Todd tallied a pair of goals and Carter Johnson added a solo goal in the Admirals’ loss to the Eagles.

Girls lacrosse

North Harford 20, Elkton 8: Elkton’s Lexi Bunk and North Harford’s Claire McMahon each led their respective teams with seven points on the day, but North Harford came out hot, taking a 12-5 lead into the half.. Bunk’s six goals led all scorers while Kendall Fortune’s five goals led North Harford. Four North Harford players had mutli-goal games and six had multi-point games in the victory.

Pikesville 13, Patapsco 11: Emma Rasoulov and Anna Karakulko combined to score eight of Pikesville’s 13 goals in a close victory. Rasoulov led Pikesville with five goals in the win, one of three Panthers with multi-goal games. Carli Lederman and Leah Goetz each had four saves in goal for Pikesville.

St. Paul’s 20, Severn 4: Zoee Stencil had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Dineen, Giselle Torain and Emma Ripley each scored a goal in the Admirals loss to the Gators. Cameron Christie made nine saves for Severn.

Old Mill 18, Oakland Mills 6: Samantha Sobolewski recorded a six-goal game and Isabella Stack had three goals to lead the Patriots to the victory over the Scorpions. Carsyn Smith and Elaina Creekmore each had three goals and one assist, Addison Hoffman scored twice, Camryn Smith made two saves and Addison Guthrie stopped seven shots for Old Mill (4-1).

Softball

Mt. Hebron 13, Hammond 4: Ashley Cheung and Shannon Holderness each drove in two as Mt. Hebron used a five-run second inning and six-run third to defeat Hammond. Cheung was one of five players with mutli-hit games as every player in the starting lineup for Mt. Hebron recorded at least one hit. Emma Behel went the distance, striking out 11.

North East 3, Bel Air 2: Aleisa Doctor hit a game-winning single in the eighth to give North East a walk-off victory. Doctor also kept Bel Air’s bats at bay in the circle, throwing eight innings, striking out nine batters. Kyrsten Coppage took the loss, striking out nine over 7⅔ innings of work. Alayna LeVee led Bel Air at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Severna Park 14, Meade 1: Sally Trent was a home run away from the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Savannah Drummond had a pair of hits and an RBI as the Falcons topped the Mustangs, scoring six runs in the opening inning and another five in the second. Viktoria Dorn doubled and drove in a run for Severna Park.

Chesapeake 15, Glen Burnie 0: Ali Pollack went 3-for-3 with a home run and seven RBIs, while Sophia Bianco finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Cougars handled the Gophers in five innings.

Baseball

Key 12, Saints Peter & Paul 2: Sean Boomer had a pair of hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, while Colin MacNabb went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Obezags took down the Sabres in six innings. Trey Brandon finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lachlan Armstrong doubled and drove in a run, Josh Kamins ended the afternoon 4-for-4 with an RBI, winning pitcher Armand Ortiz, who fanned 11 in five innings, had two hits and an RBI.

Chesapeake 4, Glen Burnie 0: Cole Parsons had two hits and drove in two runs and Kyle Hickson added two hits and an RBI as the Cougars blanked the Gophers. Sean Carroll and Noah Bowerman each added a double, while Brendan Phillips tossed a shutout, striking out six. Josh Elkins and Caleb Hartwell had two hits apiece for Glen Burnie.

Eastern Tech 6, Manchester Valley 4: Tyler Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Eastern Tech. Jacob Young got the win for Eastern Tech, giving up four runs and striking out 12 over six innings.

Boys’ Latin 5, Indian Creek 0: Peter Makris belted a three-run home run and Caleb Woodlon added an RBI single to give the Lakers the win over the Eagles. Colton Bordick tossed a complete game, striking out 11. Riley Handwerger, Chris Kokowski and Patrick Smith managed the only hits for Indian Creek.

Archbishop Curley 8, John Carroll 4: Archbishop Curley scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth and sixth innings, and held on for the win. Ryan Edmonds got the win on the mound, throwing six scoreless innings and striking out 16. John Petryszak led on offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Perryville 11, Elkton 2: Rafe Adams struck out eight batters over 6⅔ innings of work, earning the win. Michael Candy drove in three and James Able drove in four for Perryville.

Severna Park 17, Meade 5: Angel Santiago-Cruz homered and drove in a pair, while Seamus Patenaude doubled and drove in three runs to guide the Falcons past the Mustangs. Luke Behe also doubled and had two RBIs, Brooks Harris added two hits, including a double and an RBI. Gerald Benton finished with two hits and two RBIs and Tyler Fisher added a hit and two RBIs for Meade.

Spalding 8, St. Mary’s 2: Caleb Estes cracked a home run and a single, driving in two and Ethan McNally delivered a base hit and drove in three runs to lead the Cavaliers over the Saints. Eddie Sargent picked up the win, throwing five innings, allowing three hits and two walks, while fanning five for Spalding. Jon Madden and Brennan Moran each had two hits for St. Mary’s.

Broadneck 6, Northeast 1: Calvin Cook singled and drove in two and Joe Robertson doubled and drove in a run to lead the Bruins to the win over the Eagles. Ethan Teague provided two hits, Josh Ehrlich drove in a run and Nick Stergiou doubled for Broadneck. Nate Wilburn doubled and drove in a run and Brady Blackmer had two hits for Northeast.

