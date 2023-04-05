High school sports roundup (April 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, April 4.

Softball

North Harford 17, Havre de Grace 11: The Hawks scored 10 first-inning runs and led 16-1 but still had to quell a late Warrior rally. Ashlie McMillan went 3-for-4 with five RBIs to lead the win. Abigail Buckland went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Mackenzie Dunaway had three hits and three RBIs. Bayleigh Carstetter had three hits, including a home run for the Warriors, while Alysa Kaptain had two hits and three RBIs.

Baseball

Aberdeen 11, Elkton 2: Tyler Kenney pitched six innings recording as many strikeouts while giving up two runs on six hits in the win. Kenney scored three times on two hits. Jayden Saunders added two hits and Jack Morrill had two RBIs for the Eagles.

River Hill 11, Fallston 0: Henry Zatkowski pitched a one-hit gem for the Hawks in their first of two games at the Xposure Sports Spring Break Showdown Tournament. Zatkowski also shined at the plate with a double, triple and five RBIs. Both Demetre Koutras and Andrew Handelman added two RBIs for the Hawks.

Marriotts Ridge 9, Paint Branch 0: Logan Anderson got the win for the Mustangs in Game 1 of a round robin tournament, striking out eight in four innings, also with a double. Chase Kamerman and Luke Williams-Abrams each had two hits and two RBIs.

Marriotts Ridge 14, Annapolis 3: Andrew Garman earned the win, striking out five in four innings. Logan Anderson, Chase Kamerman and Jared Ober each had three hits, while Luke Williams-Abrams, Trevor Grams and Jonah Obitz each had two hits. Anderson had four RBIs, while Ober had two.

Glen Burnie 8 Wilde Lake 2: Jonathan Maddox hit two home runs, scored three runs and stole two bases as the Gophers (5-2) won their fourth consecutive game. Mason Williams added three RBIs. Zack Danielson gave up one run on three hits over five innings.

Boys lacrosse

Loyola Blakefield 11, St. Mary’s 8: Justin Webber won 9 of 14 faceoffs, but the visiting Saints (7-1, 1-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) fell to the Dons (5-2, 20). The victory was the third straight.

Girls lacrosse

Century 19, Winters Mill 4: The Knights got six goals from Harli Hamlett in the win. Delaney Sandbank added two goals to go with four assists. Maddie Prietz had two goals and two assists. Becca Mullinex and Emma Zepp split time in goal, each making two saves.

Manchester Valley 17, South Carroll 8: For the Cavaliers, Leah Miller scored four goals and Caroline Laur had three. Syd Luber made seven saves.

