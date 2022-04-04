High school sports roundup (April 4)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Monday, April 4.

Softball

Century 7, Manchester Valley 1: Hannah Zabik scattered seven hits over seven innings, striking out nine for the Knights (2-3). At the plate, Zabik had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Megan Hollander had two hits and two RBIs, while Lucy Murr and Caylee Clark also had two hits. Makenna Murry drove in the lone run for Manchester Valley (4-2).

Baseball

Poly 11, New Town 0: Jack Overton threw a no-hitter, striking out 14 in the five-inning game. Corey Brown, Brendan George and Overton all had two hits for Poly (4-1). George drove in three runs.

Century 7, Manchester Valley 4: The Knights (5-1) trailed 4-2 after four, but tied the game in the top of the fifth on a Brayden McGraw home run, and scored three in the top of the sixth for their fourth straight win. Colin Perrier tripled and drove in two runs for Century. VJ Perricone and Gene Magin had two hits and a RBI each for the Mavericks (2-3).

