High school sports roundup (April 3)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, April 3.

Baseball

Aberdeen 3, Joppatowne 0: Connor Sullivan threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out eight. Aberdeen scored two in the first inning. Tyler Kenney singled and later scored on a KJ Miller single. Miller then scored on a Jayden Saunders single.

North Harford 5, Bo Manor 0: Collin Knight and Andrew Robinson combined on a three-hit shutout, moving the Hawks to 5-0. Knight got the win, striking out six over six innings. The Hawks got off to a strong start with three first-inning runs. Matt Siedlecki and Jackson Arminger drove in runs.

Softball

Fallston 8, Havre de Grace 2: The Cougars separated themselves early with two runs in the first inning and five more in the second. Maddy Burns excelled in the circle and at the plate. She went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. She also threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts. Abby Marmen also homered and had four RBIs.

North Harford 10, C. Milton Wright 9: The Hawks put up five runs in the top of the sixth to rally for the win. Alexis Trzeciak and Mackenzie Dunaway each had three hits and two RBIs. Ashlie McMillan finished with two hits and two RBIs. Sarah McKee-Hurley Reifsnyer homered. Emma Lastner had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs.

Francis Scott Key 5, Westminster 0: Jasmine Kline threw a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead the Eagles over the Owls. Emma Tawney ahd three hits and two RBIs. Emma Taff tripled and drove in two runs.

