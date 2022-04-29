High school sports roundup (April 29)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, April 29.

Girls lacrosse

Bel Air 13, Havre de Grace 1: Maddie Hauff and Paige Feick each scored three for the Bobcats. Logan Cook added two goals and three assists. Natalie Burton scored the lone goal for Havre de Grace.

Severn 12, Gerstell 7: Ryan Dineen tallied three goals and two assists and Zoee Stencil added three goals and an assist to lead the Admirals to their fourth straight conference win by defeating the Falcons. Issy Leech pitched in a pair of goals and Cameron Christie, along with her defense, held Gerstell scoreless in the second half, totaling nine saves for Severn

Boys lacrosse

Calvert Hall 11, Boys’ Latin 10: Truitt Sunderland completed his hat trick for an 11-9 lead with less than five minutes to go and the Cardinals (10-4, 4-3 MIAA A Conference) held on to beat the Lakers (8-9, 2-5) to win. Shuey Kelly broke a 9-9 tie for Calvert Hall. Spencer Ford brought Boys’ Latin to within a goal with 3:11 left. Ford, Dom Pietramala and Tyler Owings each finished with two goals for the Cardinals.

St. Paul’s 10, McDonogh 4: The Crusaders (9-5, 3-4 MIAA A Conference) went on a 6-1 run in the second half to beat the host Eagles (8-6, 4-4). St. Paul’s bounced back from Friday’s 13-5 loss to undefeated St. Mary’s.

St. John’s Catholic Prep 10, Key 5: Reid Chapman deposited four goals and Teddy Fleming added a goal, but the Obezags fell to the Vikings. Jaeden Clark had two assists and Henry Robbins made nine saves for Key.

Baseball

Century 10, South Carroll 0: Bryson Prietz threw a five-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Kyle Grimsley and Owen Roach each homered for the Knights. Roach finished with three RBIs, Grimsley two. Brayden McGraw also drove in three runs.

Manchester Valley 9, Winters Mill 8: After Winters Mill scored three in the top of the sixth to take the lead, the Mavericks answered in the bottom of the frame, Hank Brown scoring the winning run on a passed ball. Gene Magin had a pair of triples for the Mavericks. Ryan Peacock had three RBIs and Coen Harvey doubled, tripled and drove in two for the Falcons.

New Town 14, Carver A&T 4: David Sifford homered and drove in four runs for the Titans. Aaron Hopkins Jr. finished with a single, double, triple and three RBIs. On the mound, Jayden Tatum threw a complete-game to get the win.

Sparrows Point 6, Towson 5: After the Generals rallied with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it, Sparrows Point walked off with the win when Ryan Karczmarek singled home the winner. Justin Mealey had three hits for Towson.

Severn 4, AACS 2: Campbell Grimes drove in Benjamin Campion with the eventual game-winning run and later scored on an error in a two-run fifth inning to guide the Admirals over the Eagles. Sean Ward added three hits, including a double, and Campion had two hits. Caden Blanck went the distance to earn the win, allowing four hits and no earned runs, striking out seven for Severn. Caleb Gentry, Ryan Jones and Christian Proulx each doubled, with Gentry driving in a run for AACS.

Softball

Spalding 17, McDonogh 3: Jayda Betts tripled, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and Taylor Barchanowoicz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Cavaliers posted seven runs in the first inning in the win over the Eagles. Alex Bailey ripped a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Dani Kallas doubled and drove in two runs and winning pitcher Amaya Carroll tripled and singled, while striking out eight for Spalding.

Patterson Mill 9, Bel Air 1: The Huskies scored five runs in the first inning. Ella Laurentius homered and drove in three runs in the win. Tara Caprinolo had two hits and two RBIs. Madison Knight struck out 12 in six innings.

Manchester Valley 10, Winters Mill 0: Makenna Deane threw a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Mavericks. Offensively, Makenna Murry drove in three runs. April Bitzel singled, doubled, triple and drove in two runs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.