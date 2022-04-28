High school sports roundup (April 28)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, April 28.

Softball

Bel Air 1, John Carroll 0: A scoreless game until the bottom of the seventh, Bel Air’s Tara Trzeciak scored off a Patriots error for the walk-off win. Kyrsten Coppage threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

Advertisement

Eastern Tech 13, Towson 8: Down three runs, the Mavericks scored seven runs in the sixth inning. In the loss, Lexi Predmore had four hits. Delaney Cole, Eva Bartkowiak and Grace Cheevers each drove in two runs.

Howard 11, Marriotts Ridge 5: The Lions (8-3, 7-2 Howard County) were led by Morgan Gross who finished 3-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs. Nicole Parker and Lily Soler each finished with two RBIs for Howard. For Marriotts Ridge (3-6), Sarah Fan had a team-high three hits also finishing with an RBI, as Addie Flynn tallied two hits.

Advertisement

Baseball

River Hill 9, Centennial 0: The Hawks (14-2, 13-0 Howard County) continued to roll with their seventh straight win. Will Kilcoyne had a team-high three RBIs, while Henry Zatkowski also had a pair of RBIs. Eje Okojie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, as Zatkowski pitched 5⅔ innings, striking out nine. For Centennial (4-10), Zach Harris had two hits.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, Glenelg 0: Sai Charan Chodavarapu and Colin Wang each won their singles. Shreyas Rath and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, Jerry He and Alex Yang, and Samuel Lim and Hamin Kim swept their doubles matches.

Girls tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, Glenelg 0: Christian Ottman and Maria Ottman each won their singles matches. Anna Ottman and Hashini Amarasinghe, Charita Sandoze and Vinita Badugu, and Megan Wagner and Leah LIu all won as doubles pairings.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.