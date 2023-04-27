High school sports roundup (April 27)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, April 27.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 13, Loch Raven 1: Taylor Brown made 13 saves as the Huskies locked down the Raiders. Nine Huskies scored in the win. Madison Tunney had three goals and an assist in the win. Ryle Madsen matched her with four points, split between two goals and two assists. Addison Harmel also scored twice.

South Carroll 19, Smithsburg 2: Leah Miller scored seven goals in the big win. Shannon McTavish tallied six points in the game on four goals and two assists. Caroline Laur added five goals, while Ava Krantz finished with a goal and four assists. Charlotte Harrington also scored. Syd Luber made four saves.

Century 22, Aberdeen 0: Becca Harvey, Madi Leach and Hannah Baglin each scored three goals to lead the Knights. Harvey and Leach added assists.

Softball

North Harford 6, Bel Air 5: The Hawks rallied for the win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ashlie McMillan drove home the tying run and Emme Brossoit hit a walk-off RBI single. Brossoit finished with two hits and two RBIs. Mackenzie Dunaway and Abigail Saltzer also drove in runs. Krysten Coppage had two hits and three RBIs for Bel Air.

Patterson Mill 4, North East 1: Tied at 1 in the fifth, the Huskies took control on Savannah Reedy’s three-run home run. Kaylyn Pulket finished with two hits and an RBI. A Miller got the win in the circle, throwing a six-hitter with four strikeouts.

Perry Hall 10, Hereford 0: The Gators (13-1) won their eighth straight. Jenna Neff and Amelia Kitchin combined on a four-hitter. Neff struck out four in five innings. Kitchin added two hits and two RBIs offensively. Alyssa Lewis also drove in two runs. Madison Carl went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Reservoir 14, Mt. Hebron 2: The visiting Gators broke a 2-2 tie by scoring seven runs in the second inning. Winner Maggie Frisvold went two innings, gave up two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out two.

Baseball

Randallstown 4 Loch Raven 2: Elijah Lee earned the win after throwing a complete game on the mound. Jahsha Stevens’ RBI and Grant Mellerson’s two stolen bases helped the Rams (10-6) win their third straight game.

North County 10, Broadneck 4: The Eagles scored six fourth-inning runs to power them past the Bruins. Cole Petraska, Austin Carter, Thor Hildebrand, Andrew Myers, Kevin Santos and Andrew Webb all drove in runs. Collin Voss earned the win allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking one.

