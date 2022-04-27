High school sports roundup (April 27)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, April 27.

Baseball

Hereford 5, Pikesville 2: Ryan Larkin threw six innings, striking out 11 as the Bulls won their 13th straight. Ryan Elseroad had a pair of doubles and two RBIs and Drew Kinsey also drove in two. Jack Millman had two hits and an RBI for Pikesville.

Parkville 9, Franklin 6: Jason Benton had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs to lead the Knights. Gavin Bigelow added three hits and three RBIs.

Towson 16, Dundalk 1: The Generals scored five in the first and never looked back. They scored 16 runs on just eight hits, taking advantage of 11 walks and seven Owl errors. Michael Stamatos and Samuel Bayne each drove in two runs.

Broadneck 30, Meade 0: Nick Stergiou had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Bruins. Joe Robertson had a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Stergiou and Chase Stone combined on a one-hitter.

Chesapeake 4, Annapolis 1: Winner Nick Karls gave up one run on two hits and struck out eight.. Owen Schmidt had two hits, including an RBI double for Chesapeake.

Southern 5, Glen Burnie 0: Churchill Bridgman threw a four-hit shutout. Justin Knapp had two hits including a double and drove in a run for Southern. Tom Martin added an RBI.

River Hill 11, Oakland Mills 2: The Hawks (13-2, 12-0 Howard County) were led by both Will Kilcoyne and Sean McGowan who each finished with four RBIs. Kilcoyne finished 2-for-4, while McGowan finished 1-for-3. Daniel Sheehan earned the victory, throwing four scoreless innings striking out seven.

Marriotts Ridge 4, Atholton 3: The Mustangs (10-3) won on a walk-off for the second consecutive day as Brady Fenlon drove in two runs with a basehit in the seventh. Chris Savage started for Marriotts Ridge throwing six innings allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts. For Atholton 6-8, 4-6 Howard County), Liam Snow pitched six innings striking out seven.

Reservoir 7, Howard 0: The Gators (11-3, 9-3 Howard County) won their seventh straight. Justin Gutierrez finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Zach Gaynor finished doubled and stole four bases. Ben Davis also had an RBI double, as Travis Thompson pitched a complete game allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts.

Havre de Grace 13, Joppatowne 3: Damon Presberry Jr. allowed five hits in six innings to get the win. Aaron Santiago and Bryce Bauer eached had two hits for the Warriors.

Softball

Towson 7, Catonsville 1: Tied at 1 after five innings, the Generals scored six in the sixth. Hannah McElhenny hit a two-run home run in the frame. Marin Harris had three hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Lexi Predmore threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts.

McDonogh 11, Winters Mill 1: McDonogh grabbed a 4-1 lead after the first inning and only built on it from there. Maddie Brooks drove in a run for the Falcons.

Arundel 3, Northeast 2: Kathryn Wisor reached on an error in the bottom of the eighth, Sierra Williams scored on the play giving the Wildcats a walk-off win. Wisor had two RBIs on the day. She also pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts.

Chesapeake 16, Annapolis 0: Jayden Buchanan had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Ava Cichetti also had two hits. Kacie Burkhart struck out nine in five innings.

Long Reach 7, Mt. Hebron 5: The Lightning (5-6) were led by Taylor Slonac and Madison Wise, each finishing with three hits. Kaitlynne Streets went 2-for-3, including a two-run double, also picking up the win in the circle, striking out seven. The Vikings (8-4) were led by Alison Scioli with three hits.

North Harford 3, Perryville 2: Mackenzie Dunaway broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning and the host Hawks beat the Panthers. Maggie Mullin went seven innings, gave up two runs on four hits and struck out four for the win. North Harford had nine hits.

Girls lacrosse

Atholton 15, Long Reach 8: The Raiders (4-5, 3-5 Howard County) earned their third straight win as Kendall Dean dazzled with a Howard County season-high 10-goal performance. Dean also registered her 100th career point with Atholton. Aryanna Kelley added two goals. The Lightning (2-8, 0-6) were led by Chiara Pompei with four goals.

Glenelg 20, Centennial 6: The Gladiators (12-0, 7-0 Howard County) scored 20 or more goals for the third consecutive game. Emma Kennedy scored seven goals, also adding an assist. Lauren LaPointe scored four times as Maura Murphy added a hat trick, with Jocelyn Torres making four saves. For the Eagles (6-3, 5-3), Alaina Kelly led the way with two goals and two assists.

South Carroll 14, Francis Scott Key 7: Leah Miller had seven goals and Shannon McTavish had three goals to lead the host Cavaliers over the Eagles. South Carroll led 7-1 in the first half. Miller and McTavish each also handed out two assists. In goal, Claire Vasquenza made seven saves.

Boys lacrosse

Reservoir 15, Hammond 0: The Gators (4-5, 3-5 Howard County) were led by Joseph Schinner with seven goals and two assists, his third straight game with five goals or more. Graham Leary chipped in four points (two goals, two assists) as Octavian Galu and Trevor Baer also scored twice.

Mt. Hebron 10, River Hill 1: The Vikings (10-1, 7-0 Howard County) were led by Nick Machiran, who scored his first hat trick of the season, also adding an assist. Maverick Smith scored twice as Gavin Fleck added a goal and two assists. For River Hill, Nate Bacon scored the lone goal as Charlie Chuckhuhn made 15 saves.

Glenelg 11, Centennial 9: The Gladiators (9-3, 6-0 Howard County) were led by Jack Hampton with four goals. Chris Iannarino and Nick Dalton each scored twice and added assists. For Centennial (6-3, 5-3), Josh Flick scored a team-high five goals.

