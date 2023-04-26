High school sports roundup (April 26)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, April 26.

Girls lacrosse

Indian Creek 10, Friends 9: The visiting Eagles (8-3, 7-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) knocked off Friends (3-6, 3-6) for a second time this season. Elia Alewine made 11 saves and Sophee Gomberg had three goals and two assists for Indian Creek.

Advertisement

Boys lacrosse

Howard 16, Oakland Mills 2: Matt Baur scored six goals and added an assist, Dylan Treese added a hat trick and Dom Giangrasso was an effective facilitator with a goal and five assists for the Lions (7-3). Jayden Denicola also scored twice and had an assist for Howard.

Softball

Reservoir 1, Howard 0: Maggie Frisvold struck out 16 and walked one in a no-hitter for the visiting Gators. Reservoir scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge 11, Atholton 1: Gianna Pelosu hit a three-run home run, Jasmine Smith went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, and Addie Flynn and Melina Parson each had two RBIs for the Mustangs (9-4). Sienna Williams pitched the first four innings before Saige Spittler threw three shutout innings.

Baseball

Harford Tech 8, North Harford 3: Ben Kiedrowski hit a three-run homer in the third inning and CJ Scism threw a complete game, giving up three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight to lead the host Cobras.

Girls tennis

Manchester Valley 5, Francis Scott Key 0: Katy Resh and Sofia McCoy each won their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, for the host Mavericks.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Atholton 2: Erika Kang earned an 8-1 win at No. 2 singles for the Mustangs while the No. 1 doubles pairing of Charita Sandoze and Vin Badugu and No. 3 pairing of Amrutha Alibilli and Leah Liu also were victorious. For Atholton, Jessica Zhou won, 8-2, at No. 1 singles, and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Angelina Gizdova and Clara Kadingo won their match, 8-6.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 4, Atholton 1: Rafa Feldman and Felipe Arantes Gabriel each won, 8-2, at No. 1 and No. 2 singles while the doubles pairings of Colin Wang and Tobi Ijiyemi and Sam Lim and Alex Yang won their matches 8-6 and 8-5, respectively. For Atholton, Nikhil Ramani and Nathan Li won their match at No. 3 doubles, 8-6.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.