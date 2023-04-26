High school sports roundup (April 25)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Tuesday, April 25.

Softball

Perry Hall 11, Western Tech 1: Addison Dunlap had two hits, including a home run, and six RBIs to lead the Gators past the Wolverines. Madison Carl added two hits and an RBI, while Jenna Neff also drove in a run. Neff threw a three-hitter to earn the win in the circle.

Baseball

Key 11, Beth Tfiloh 0: Armand Ortiz pitched a no- hitter for the Obezags, walking two batters and striking out nine. Sean Boomer homered twice and drove in three runs in the win. Lachlan Armstrong added a home run, a single and two RBO, and Colin MacNabb doubled twice with an RBI.

Reservoir 10, Wilde Lake 0: The Gators (6-6) won their third game in a row as Sebastian Fuentes pitched five innings and allowed only a hit. Quinn Dean led the way offensively with three hits, including a double.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 4, Reservoir 1: Felipe Arantes Gabriel earned an 8-5 win at No. 2 singles for the Mustangs. Their doubles pairings of Colin Wang and Tobi Ijiyemi, Sam Lim and Alex Yang and Arnav Srivastava and Tyler Wang all won their matches 8-0, 8-3 and 8-5, respectively. Dylan Clarke earned Reservoir’s lone win at No. 1 singles 9-7 over Rafa Feldman.

Girls tennis

Marriotts Ridge 3, Reservoir 2: The Mustangs doubles pairings of Charita Sandoze and Maria Ottman, Christina Ottman and Leah Liu and Amrutha Alibilli and Sophia Feldman all won their matches 8-1, 8-6 and 8-4, respectively. Reservoir swept No. 1 and No. 2 singles as Kirsten Tambe and Cassie Dragulescu each won 8-0 and 8-2, respectively.

