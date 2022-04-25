High school sports roundup (April 25)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Monday, April 25.

Softball

Century 3, Manchester Valley 1: In a clash of county frontrunners, Emma Zuckerman hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Knights over the Mavericks. In the circle, Hannah Zabik threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. Makenna Deane drove in Manchester Valley’s lone run.

South Carroll 10, Winters Mill 0: Maddie Karns threw a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts, and helped her own cause with two hits and three RBIs. Sydney O’Cleary had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers.

Dulaney 6, Towson 4: Dulaney rallied from being behind 4-0, scoring three in the top of the seventh. Liz Campbell had two RBIs for the Lions. Lilly Tinker hit a triple that scored Campbell with the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Bel Air 18, North Harford 17: Bel Air scored 10 runs in the top of the first, only to be answered by North Harford scoring 11 in the bottom of the first. As the game settled down, Bel Air persevered and picked up the win. Sofia Gallahue homered twice for the Bobcats and Alayna LeVee homered as part of a four-hit, nine-RBI day. Tonya Marks had three hits, with a home run, and five RBIs for North Harford.

Baseball

South Carroll 4, Winters Mill 0: Chris Durkin threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to pace the Cavaliers. Noah Strzelczyk provided the offense with three RBIs. Drake Hebron also drove in a run.

Century 11, Manchester Valley 4: The Mavericks jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings but the Knights rallied back. Brayden McGraw tied the game with a three-run home run in the third and Colin Perrier hit a grand slam home run in the fourth inning. Gene Magin had a home run and three RBIs for the Mavericks.

Towson 12, Dulaney 0: Tariq Talley had three hits and four RBIs, while Chase Supensky had three hits and three RBIs in the Generals’ win. Supensky also threw a five-inning two-hitter with six strikeouts. Nathaniel Droski also drove in two runs for Towson.

Pikesville 10, Kenwood 0: Colby Mekiliesky went 4-for-4 with a home run four RBIs to lead the Panthers. Noah Lichter added two hits and three RBIs. Tegan Hakim got the win on the mound. He struck out nine in 3 ⅔ innings.

Havre de Grace 6, Bo Manor: The Warriors jumped out to a five-run lead after five innings then held on for the win. Aaron Santiago threw 6 ⅓ innings with seven strikeouts to get the win. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Patterson Mill 8, North East 0: Ethan Shertzer singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Huskies. Michael Hemelt and Aiden Myers also drove in two runs.

Boys tennis

Manchester Valley 3, Century 2: The Mavericks picked up a singles win from Kamden Estes and a three-set win at first doubles from Connor Neal and Declan McGarry, in addition to a second doubles win from Tim Woodley and Anthony Davenport. For Century, Jack Amerault swept first singles and the third doubles team of Jack Chenowith and Parker Thorpe also won.

Girls tennis

Century 4, Manchester Valley 1: Danielle DeLawter and Allison Embrey had singles wins for the Knights. Jillian Conway and Allison Carver won first doubles, while Olivia Kennedy and Alyssa Hoffman also won in doubles. Faith Colendar and Katy Resh won second doubles for the Mavericks.

