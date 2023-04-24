High school sports roundup (April 24)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, April 24.

Baseball

River Hill 5, Hammond 0: The Hawks (9-3) won their sixth game in a row as Henry Zatkowski pitched a gem, a complete game one-hitter with 18 strikeouts. Zatkowski also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brady Young hit a three-run homer and Demetre Koutras added an RBI.

Advertisement

Pikesville 8, Catonsville 1: Jack Millman allowed just three hits and one unearned run in six innings, while striking out seven in the win. Noah Lichter had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the offense. Eli Friedman went 4-for-4 win an RBI.

Gerstell 5, Severn 4: The Falcons picked up the win despite getting just three hits. Travis Smith had a hit and two RBIs, while John Delgado doubled in a run. Gavin Larson got the win, throwing four innings, scattering five hits while striking out three.

Advertisement

North County 3, Northern-Calvert 1: Tyler Cavey gave up one run in a four-hitter with six strikeouts. Cole Petraska homered in the first and finished with two RBIs. Mason Henry lead the Knights with two hits.

Chesapeake-AA 10, Annapolis 0: Nate Matkins and Carter Drab both homered in the win. Jimmy Dreyer went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Josh Boyd tossed six shutout innings, striking out four to pick up the win

Softball

Sparrows Point 9, Dundalk 7: The Pointers held off a late rally to defeat the Owls. Katie Fouts went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the win. Molly Shelley had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Lacie Miller got the win on the mound, striking out nine in six innings.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Pikesville 14, Chesapeake-BC 3: Haley Bohrer pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Panthers. She also had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Patterson Mill 12, Harford Tech 0: Audrey March and Lily Baldwin combined to throw a five-inning no hitter for the Huskies. Baldwin threw the first three innings, striking out four. March struck out two in two innings. Offensively, a nine-run fifth inning put the game away. Savannah Reedy had three hits, with a home run, and three RBIs. March had three hits and two RBIs. Kelsey Price also drove in two runs.

Rising Sun 13, North Harford 1: The Tigers opened with four runs in the top of the first and never looked back. Jillian Lasher went 3-for-4 and Mackenzie Dunaway went 2-for-3 for the Hawks. Ava Wimer drove in a run.

Liberty 22, Franklin 2: The Lions led by just one run going into the bottom of the fourth, but scored 19 runs to put the game away. Erin Martin homered, singled twice and drove in four runs. Kaelin Ault went 3-for-3 with three RBIs; Evelyn Connor also had three hits and three RBIs. Jillian Dorsey and Natalie Crane each drove in two runs.

Northeast-AA 4, Arundel 1: Presley McGinty threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Eagles. Brynn Jones had two hits and an RBI. Julianna Leprohon also drove in a run.

Advertisement

Boys lacrosse

Towson 19, Perry Hall 0: Connor Parks scored a team-high three goals for the Generals as 14 players scored in the win. Matt Donohue and Hutton Lipinski finished with two goals. Will Kennedy, Hayden Celio, Bennett Chambers, Nick Dance, Ansen Park, Max Kosmides, Campbell Brune, Matt Elliott, Nate Mangiafico, Hudson Arrup and Zach Hochrein all scored. Fisher Putnam finished with a team-high four assists and Alex Tyler made seven saves to earn the shutout.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.