High school sports roundup (April 22)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, April 22.

Baseball

Hereford 11, Dundalk 1: The Bulls (11-1) broke open the game with five fourth-inning runs. Drew Kinsey drove in three runs to pace the offense. Luke Orner drove in two. Ryan Larkin threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Connor Reich drove in the lone run for the Owls (6-4).

Aberdeen 5, Edgewood 3: Aberdeen scored twice in the first on RBIs from Sean Deaner and Danney France. Deaner finished with two RBIs, while Dan Olivacz and Gavin Sarra also drive in runs. Tyler Kenney struck out seven, picking up the win on the mound.

Patterson Mill 10, Fallston 0: Jackson Wheeler (2-for-3) had a double, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs to lead the visiting Huskies over the Cougars in six innings. Winner Michael Hemelt threw a two-hitter, walking three and striking out seven.

Softball

South River 2, Arundel 1: The Wildcats took the lead in the third and held a slim edge until the sixth inning where a sacrifice fly from Erin Tebbe tied the game. With two outs in the seventh, Hanna Grambo singled home Sarah Blades for the walk-off win. Bri Ford threw a six-hitter with three strikeouts, outdueling Kathryn Wisor who took the loss despite striking out eight.

Towson 11, Sparrows Point 1: In Game 1 of a doubleheader, Grace Hoey drove in five runs, three of which came on a bases-clearing double, part of a five-run top of the first for the Generals. Delaney Cole had three RBIs and Trinity Alleyne drove in two. Lexi Predmore threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts.

Rising Sun 5, Bel Air 4: Bel Air jumped ahead with four runs in the fifth, but Rising Sun rallied with two in the seventh for the walk-off win. Caroline Hilyard had a three-run double for the Bobcats.

Manchester Valley 12, Westminster 2: Claire Smith singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Mavericks. Kasey Thomas, Makenna Deane, April Bitzel and Jules Lynott also drove in runs. Deane struck out seven in five innings to get the win. Kaitlyn Clark drove in both Westminster runs.

Girls lacrosse

Indian Creek 18, Chapelgate 1: Mia Putzi had four goals and nine assists and Sophee Gomber had four goals and an assist to lead the host Eagles (9-2, 6-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference) over the Yellow Jackets (0-7, 0-5).

Patapsco 19, Owings Mills 1: Katelyn Jarvis scored four goals with one assist, while Ellie Brown added three goals and an assist in the Patriots’ win.

Boys tennis

Century 5, Francis Scott Key 0: The Knights improve to 10-0 on the strength of a first singles win from Jack Amerault and a first doubles win from Evan DeLawter and Mark Rolfes.

Mixed tennis

Severna Park 9, Old Mill 0: Lucas Fuhrmann, Connor Pietris, Carys Preston and Kaiya Norton won singles matches in straight sets. The doubles teams of Chris Preston and Charlie Herman, and Kevin Breitinger and Kiran Spencer were also victorious for the Falcons. In girls doubles play, the Severna Park teams of Grace Warner and Meredith Schepens, and Marilyn Koppold and Elizabeth Opladen won in straight sets. The mixed doubles duo of Peter Saunders and Nora Farley were also victorious for the Falcons, which improved to 7-0.

