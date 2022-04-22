High school sports roundup (April 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, April 21.

Girls lacrosse

Havre de Grace 17, Patterson Mill 7: Addison Harmel and Ally Torgerson each had multi-goal games in a loss for Patterson Mill. Harmel led the team in scoring with three goals. Taylor Brown had 12 saves for the Huskies.

Indian Creek 15, Catholic 6: Sophie Gomberg scored eight goals, while Mia Putzi had two goals and four assists for ICS. Abby Bunker and Molly Bunker each scored twice. Avery Barnhill dished out three assists.

Baseball

Gerstell 12, Annapolis Area Christian School 0: Gavin Larson threw a complete game, two-hit shutout in five innings for Gerstell. Larson struck out three in the win. Landon Bell had four RBIs for the Falcons.

Century 13, Westminster 2: The Knights brought an early end to the game with six runs in the fifth inning. Colin Perrier hit a two-run home run for Century, while RJ Branch had two hits and three RBIs. Brayden McGraw and Owen Roach also drove in two runs. Josh LoPiccolo had two RBIs for Westminster.

Liberty 9, South Carroll 4: Down a run in the bottom of the sixth, Liberty erupted for six runs to claim the win. Anthony Zombro had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions. Joe Glass tripled and drove in two. For South Carroll, Logan Miller had three hits and an RBI, while Brady Etzel had two hits and two RBIs.

Marriotts Ridge 5, Long Reach 0: Nick Russo tossed a gem for Marriotts Ridge, getting the win after throwing 5⅔ shutout innings, striking out nine and giving up just one hit. Jonah Obitz started the scoring for Marriotts Ridge with an RBI single in the second inning.

Southern 6, Old Mill 1: Justin Knapp, Quinn Waters and Thomas Martin led Southern offensively in the win. Waters and Martin each drove in two, while Knapp had three hits and two runs scored. Churchill Bridgman got the win on the mound, giving up one earned run over 5⅔ innings pitched, striking out eight for the Bulldogs (8-2).

Chesapeake 7, South River 0: A five-run first inning made all the difference for Chesapeake. Brendan Phillips and Noah Bowerman each had two hits with RBIs for the Cougars, and Carter Drab drove in two in the win. Bowerman went the distance on the mound, throwing a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Severna Park 3, North County 2: Mike Bowles earned the win for Severna Park, allowing three hits and two runs in 6⅓ innings pitched, striking out seven. Nate Clark had a hit and an RBI in the win. For North County, Landon Reyes had a two-hit day.

River Hill 9, Hammond 1: The Hawks (10-2, 9-0 Howard County) continued to thrive offensively with 14 hits. Brady Young hit a three-run home run, while Eje Okojie and Will Zatkowski each finished with two RBIs. Michael Flaim pitched five innings earning the victory, allowing one run on five hits striking out nine.

Softball

Liberty 14, South Carroll 4: Madison Cadieux went 3-for-3, all doubles, with five RBIs to lead the Lions. Haleigh Hodges and Kaelin Ault each went 4-for-4 with Hodges driving in three runs and Ault tripling with one RBI. Erin Martin and Hailey Seaton each homered and Evelyn Conner had three hits. Sydney O’Cleary had two RBIs for South Carroll.

Glenelg 12, Centennial 6: Reese Holden, Madison Stouffer and Haley Markel each finished with two RBIs, leading the way for the Gladiators (7-3, 6-3 Howard County). Holden and Stouffer each had two hits. Kaylee Brogan earned the victory, pitching a complete game with four strikeouts. Centennial (0-6, 0-6) trailed 12-3 entering the seventh and scored three runs in the final inning.

Hammond 6, Marriotts Ridge 5: Maddi Berning tied the game in the bottom of the seventh for the Golden Bears (4-5, 4-5 Howard County) with an RBI double scoring Kaylee Beahm. Then, Maddie Holder launched a walk-off double scoring Kasey Smith, who also earned the victory in the circle. Ashley Theimer hit a home run for Marriotts Ridge (2-5, 2-5).

Chesapeake 11, South River 6: A seventh-inning rally propelled Chesapeake to a victory as four Cougars recorded multi-hit games. Sam Larkin and Ali Pollack each hit a home run, with Pollack driving in three. Sophia Bianco had a three-RBI day as well.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.