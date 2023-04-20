High school sports roundup (April 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, April 20.

Boys lacrosse

Key 17, Beth Tfiloh 4: James Madison had five goals to lead the Obezags to the win. Kasper Kelly backed him with four goals, while Reid Chapman had three goals and an assist. Tommy Donnelly added two and an assist. Christian Dent made six saves in goal.

Severn 10, Gilman 7: The Admirals got a strong defensive effort led by junior goalie Jack Reed with 15 saves as they rallied from down 4-1 early. Jackson Barroll had three goals and two assists to lead the offense. Chase Hallam also scored three goals and Andrew Beard had two goals and an assist. Nick Sotiropoulos has a goal and 12 faceoff wins.

Girls lacrosse

Glenelg Country 10, Bryn Mawr 6: GCS led 5-4 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Regan Byrne led the win with five goals, Blair Byrne was right behind her with four. Lilly Fortin led with two assists and Natalie Eastwood made nine saves in goal.

Patterson Mill 10, Havre de Grace 8: Ava Lopano had three goals and an assist and Addison Harmel also scored three goals to lead the Huskies. Maddie Tunney added two goals. In net, Taylor Brown made 15 saves. Natalie Burton and Addy Osborn each had three goals for the Warriors.

Softball

Hereford 16, Pikesville 1: The Bulls started strong with five runs in the top of the first and nine more in the second. Aleia Yeager and Ryleigh Collins each homered, with Yeager driving in three runs and Collins two. Alyssa McCaffery had three hits and three RBIs.

Carver A&T 6, Sparrows Point 5: Emily Hamp’s RBI single scored Mallory Cooper with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Wildcats walked off with the victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Hamp had three hits in the game. Abby Moorhouse had a home run and three RBIs to lead Sparrows Point.

Marriotts Ridge 23, Hammond 5: Giuliana Marsili spearheaded the Mustangs (8-3) offense finishing 5-for-5 with seven RBIs, including three extra-base hits. Saige Spittler and Jasmin Kirkland each had three RBIs, with Kirkland having four hits and Spittler with three. Both Sienna Williams and Melina Parson had two RBIs as Marriotts Ridge won its sixth game in a row.

Reservoir 16, Howard 0: Abbie Frisvold led the way at the plate for the Gators (13-0) going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Courtney Johnson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as Maggie Frisvold dominated in the circle, striking out 12 in four innings.

Northeast-AA 16, Annapolis 3: The Eagles put up 12 runs in the second inning to leave no doubt. They put up their 16 runs on just seven hits, taking advantage of six Panther errors and seven walks. Brynn Jones, Natalee Brown and Julianna Leprohon each drove in two runs.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, Hammond 0: Felipe Arantes Gabriel and Ayan Shankar won their singles matches 8-1 and 8-5, respectively. The doubles pairings of Alex Yang and Arnav Srivastava, Alex Xiang and Joy Ghosh, and Nathan Choi and Sai Anuj Chodavarapu each won their matches.

Girls tennis

Marriotts Ridge 3, Hammond 2: The Mustangs doubles pairings of Charita Sandoze and Maria Ottman, Amrutha Alibilli and Haeli Shah, and Sandrine Roh and Sophia Feldman swept their matches. For Hammond, Shivaania Selvan and Alison Bent won their singles matches 8-0 and 8-5, respectively.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.