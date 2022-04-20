High school sports roundup (April 20)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, April 20.

Softball

Dulaney 8, Sparrows Point 3: The Lions built a 5-1 lead after two innings en route to the win. Riley Hodiste had a pair of doubles, a single and three RBIs to lead Dulaney. Lily Tinker struck out 11 getting the win in the circle.

Towson 9, Eastern Tech 0: Jules Leatherwood hit a grand slam to pace the General’s offense. In the circle she struck out 11 in a two-hit shutout. Grace Cheevers added two hits and two RBIs.

Rising Sun 14, North Harford 3: Candance Williams got the win for the host Tigers. The Hawks (5-7) have lost four of their last five games.

Baseball

Towson 3, Dulaney 0: The Generals put up one run in the top of the first and held that lead until scoring two more in the top of the seventh. Ryan Boice homered to lead the Generals. Chase Supensky threw a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Hereford 10, Catonsville 5: Tied at 5 after six, the Bulls scored five in the top of the seventh, highlighted by Jake Coleman’s three-run double. Coleman finished with four RBIs. Drew Kinsey homered for the Bulls (10-1), while Ryan Larkin and Liam Diehl each had three hits with Larkin driving in two. Grady Moran also had two RBIs.

Kenwood 4, Dundalk 3: Kenwood scored two in the bottom of the seventh to overtake the Owls. Jaydden Espiritusanto had a double and an RBI for Dundalk.

Century 8, Winters Mill 7: The Knights were down two in the bottom of the seventh. Brady Comer got Century within a run with a sacrifice fly and R.J. Branch won it with a two-run double. Jacob Naill also drove in two runs for Century. Ryan Von Stein got the win in relief throwing five perfect innings with 11 strikeouts. Breidy Tejada hit a three-run home run for Winters Mill. Alex Angell also drove in two runs.

South Carroll 1, Manchester Valley 0: Brady Etzel scored the game’s only run off a Maverick error in the third inning. Braden Cordrey threw 6⅓ innings allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts. Jackson Strzelczyk got the final two outs for the save, leaving the tying run on first base.

Severna Park 10, Glen Burnie 0: Luke Herz went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to pace the Falcons (8-2) over the Gophers (8-4). Nathan Clarke had three hits, while Jimmy Miller and Seamus Patenaude each had two hits and two RBIs. Patenaude got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 10, Perryville 7: The Huskies were led by Gabby Eraso and Caroline Gebhard, each with 2 goals. Taylor Brown made seven saves and Guin Donovan made five.

Boys tennis

Century 4, Winters Mill 1: Jack Amerault won first singles and the Knights took all three doubles matches as they improved to 9-0 on the season.

Manchester Valley 4, South Carroll 1: Kamden Estes won second singles in three sets for the Mavericks, who also won all three doubles matches. Connor Neal and Declan McGarry, Tim Woodley and Anthony Davenport, and Zach Meyers and August Jones all won doubles. Steven Cox won first singles for South Carroll.

Girls tennis

Manchester Valley 4, South Carroll 1: Casey Reno swept her first singles match but the Mavericks took the other four matches to claim the win. Courtney Bell won second singles, while doubles wins came from Emily McElwaine and Madison MacGregor, Faith Colendar and Katy Resh, and Lilly Hicks and Kara Chwang.

