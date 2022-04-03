High school sports roundup (April 2)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Saturday, April 2.

Pikesville Track Classic: The C.H. Flowers girls and Huntingtown boys claimed the top spots at Saturday’s meet attended by 44 schools across the state. Both team races were close. On the girls side, C.H. Flowers won with 66 points, followed by McDonogh (58), Hereford (48), Friendly Senior (43) and Broadneck (35). Huntingtown scored 68 to win the boys meet, followed by Calvert Hall (55), Loyola Blakefield (47), Dulaney (44) and Tuscarora (42).

In the girls meet, McDonogh’s Elise Cooper set a meet record winning the 100 meters in 11.81 seconds. She also won the 200 in 24.88. Ella Cooper of Bryn Mawr finished second to Elise in the 200 and won the 400 (58.97). McDonogh also got a first from Nyla Cherry in the long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and Mary Gorsky in the 1,1600 (5:15.64).

Hereford’s Estelle Snider won the 3,200 (11:31.94) by one second over Broadneck’s Emma Kerr. The Bulls also won the 4x800 (Hadley Sweeney, Scarlett Seitz, Estele Snider and Piper Lentz) and 4x400 (Sweeney, Caroline Daily, Lentz and Sarah Lime) relays.

Other area winners were Catonsville’s Myla Abernathy in the 800 (2:18.92) and C. Milton Wright’s Katie McNesby in the pole vault (11 feet).

In the boys meet, Poly’s Talil Atkins won the 100 (11.05), 200 (22.4) and 400 (49.88). Dulaney’s Tyler Dailey won the 1,600 (4:22.16) and was on the school’s winning 4x400 team with Tristan Forby, Adam Yang and Graham Schultz (3:33.61). Dulaney also got a win from Gavin Shafer in the high jump (6-2).

Other area winners were McDonogh’s Owen Pett in the 800 (1:56.1), Annapolis’ Luke Coffin in the 3,200 (9:10.11), Hereford’s Zack Kralec (14 feet), Centennial’s Jaden Eudell (42-1½) and Calvert Hall’s Antonie McNair in the long jump (20-11¾).

Calvert Hall’s team of Brendan Johnson, Cormac McCarthy, Caleb Mincey and Roman Impagliatelli won the 4x800 (8:39.47).

Dwight Scott Battlefield Blast Invitational: Mount St. Joseph’s boys scored 152.5 points to run away with the team title at Boonsboro. Century topped area teams in the girls meet with 73 points, behind winner Urbana (135.5) and Linganore (118).

For Mount St. Joseph, Logan Gee won the 110 hurdles (15.67), beating out teammate Leconte Stover by three-hundreths of a second. Gee also won the 300 hurdles (40.85). Charlie Butler won the 3,200 (9:35.4), Kenneth Harrison won the high jump (6-1), David Gess won the long jump (21-11½) and the team of Gee, Devon Underwood, Braeden Smith and Ryan Krantz won the 4x400 (3:35.22).

Also, Chesapeake-AA’s Anthony Marcic won the pole vault (13-1) and Liberty’s Garrett Rodoff won the triple jump.

The lone first in the girls meet came from Chesapeake’s Tina Tinelli in the high jump (5-1).

Maryland Track “No” Trail Invitational: Manchester Valley won the girls and boys portions of Friday’s meet at Bohemia Manor. The boys scored 127 points beating out Poly (105) and Bergan Catholic (79). The Maverick girls scored 98, edging out Lake Forest (95) and Poly (82).

For Manchester Valley’s boys, Carter Knox won the 400 (51.29) and Aiden Neal won the 800 (1:55.92). The two teamed with Logan Haines and Maverick Mezaache to with the 4x400 (3:34.29). Knox, Neal, Mezaache and Christian Childs won the distance medley relay (10:39.42), while Haines, Kai Chwang, Timothy Oosterhous and Quinn Favorite won the sprint medley relay (2:08.36).

Poly got a first from Eme James-Ragland in the 200 (23.22), who also finished second in the 100 and 400. Kenny Guy won the 1,600 (4:48.57) and Matt Gatune won the 3,200 (10:01.39).

Also, Patterson Mill’s Cameron Dawson won the high jump (6-4) and long jump (19-7).

In the girls meet, Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena (5:34.41) and Taylor Shank won first and second in the 1,600 (5:34.41). The duo teamed with Elizabeth Szybalski and Kayla Brady to win the distance medley relay (13.35.21).

Poly got wins from Casey Talamini-Kelemen in the pole vault (9 feet) and Ellie Yerkes in the 3,200 (12:33.32).

Boys lacrosse

Winters Mill 11, Francis Scott Key 1: Jesse Tobias had three goals and an assist to lead the Falcons over the Eagles. Kyle Anderson also tallied three goals for Winters Mill. Reed Rostlethwait added two goals. Zack Rill, Jacob Hinkhaus and Tyler Sabad also scored. Owen Boone handed out three assists.

Havre de Grace 9, Manchester Valley 4: Jarred Meehan scored five goals to lead the host Warriors over the Mavericks at the Havre de Grace tournament. Caden Mitzel and Logan Meyer each made seven saves for the Mavericks.

Manchester Valley 12, Gerstell 8: JT Calhoun had four goals, while Gavin Reid and Grant Miller each had three goals to lead the Mavericks past the Falcons at the Havre de Grace tournament. Logan Meyer made nine saves to lead the Mavericks.

Girls lacrosse

Eastern Tech 13, Parkville 4: Eastern Tech spread around its offense with two goals apiece coming from Cameron Fritsch, Leah Brammer and Fay Tien. Also scoring were Keira Choi, Abby Schwartz-Mitchell, Maria Schneider, Brooke Taylor, Charlotte Miranda, Lily Jones and Emily Reese. Monica Mumma made four saves.

Softball

Mt. Hebron 7, Century 1: Shannon Holderness singled in two runs in the sixth inning, part of a four-run inning to lift the visiting Vikings (4-1) over the Knights. Emma Behel earned the win in the circle allowing one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out five. She also led Mt. Hebron at the plate finishing 4-for-5. Olivia Bashura picked up three RBIs.

Glenelg 10, Atholton 0: The Gladiators (3-1, 3-1) were led by Lily Oakes, Taylor Pence and Lily Dustin who each finished with two RBIs. Dustin went 3-for-3, while Jamie Shaw, Serafina Tinio, Oakes and Nia Stewart each had multiple hits. Megan Ortwein excelled in the circle throwing four innings allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Leonardtown 14, Westminster 0: The visiting Raiders took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and shut out the Owls. Taylor Coyle had a single and Kaitlyn Barber had a double for Westminster.

Baseball

Century 6, Mt. Hebron 2: Tied at 2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Knights scored four times to claim the win. RJ Branch doubled home two, while Colin Perrier chased in two more with a single in the rally. Branch finished with three RBIs on the day. Owen Roach got the win in relief.

Mount St. Joseph 11, Severna Park 8: A seven-run fourth inning powered MSJ to the win. In the loss for the Falcons, Seamus Patenaude had three hits and three RBIs.

Tennis

Loch Raven 7, Dundalk 1: Loch Raven got singles wins by Lindsey Hoogerwerf, Kelly Piscipo, Bill Akaolisa and Harry Li in the victory. Also winning were the doubles teams of Faith Gerwig and Christina Rezaei, Maryam Al-Azawa and Stephanie Onayklckwu, and Gigi Li and Lucas Fowler.

