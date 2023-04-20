High school sports roundup (April 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, April 19.

Baseball

Long Reach 6, Glenelg 5: The Lightning (6-4) rallied from five runs down, coming back with a six-run sixth inning. Ethan Austraw, Aidan West, Aidan Watt and Brandon Heimiller each had an RBI in the frame. Matt Brown threw three scoreless innings in relief for Long Reach, allowing just one hit. For Glenelg (8-2), DJ Stolba went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Alfonse Dello Russo and Logan Pusheck each had an RBI.

Marriotts Ridge 12, Wilde Lake 2: The Mustangs (8-4) had six extra-base hits with Luca Obitz leading the way going 3-for-4 including a pair of triples and three RBIs. Luke Galloway had a pair of doubles and an RBI, while Frank Rhodes also had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Liberty 10, Francis Scott Key 6: The Lions posted four runs in the top of the first, three coming off Camden Hodges’ home run. Kevin Hyde added two hits and two RBIs to the win, while Derek Goff and Dom DiBlasi also drove in runs. Jacob Wachtel had two RBIs to lead FSK.

North County 26, Meade 1: Ryan Franz threw five innings giving up one run on two hits while striking out 10. Jeremy Huber led the offense for the Knights going 3-for-3 with two doubles. Andrew Webb drove in three runs.

Chesapeake 8, Northeast 4: Carter Drab smacked a double and a triple, and threw three shutout relief innings to help the Cougars to the win. Cole Parsons went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Sean Carroll and Jimmy Dreyer set the table with a hit, a walk and two runs scored each.

Softball

Marriotts Ridge 14, Wilde Lake 4: The Mustangs (7-3) won their fifth game in a row, fueled by four-run second and third innings. Sienna Williams went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, including a double and triple, while Giuliana Marsili had three RBIs. Addie Flynn also continued her hot stretch at the plate going 3-for-4 with an RBI, as Jasmine Smith added a pair of hits and two RBIs. For Wilde Lake (7-4), Nokomis Styers and Macey Nichols each drove in runs.

Reservoir 28, Hammond 0: The Gators tied a season-high in runs, as Cambell Sagin hit her fifth home run of the season and Catherine Yourishin went 5-for-6 with four RBIs. Jenna Loehr went 4-for-5 with a trio of RBIs, as Abbie Frisvold and Michelle Mason combined to pitch a shutout.

Francis Scott Key 6, Liberty 5: The Eagles jumped ahead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with RBI hits coming from Emma Tawney, Jasmine Kline, Kendall Jackman and Brianna Dehoff. Kline struck out eight in seven innings in the circle to get the win. Erin Martin had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead Liberty.

Century 12, Winters Mill 1: Caylee Clark went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Knights over the Falcons. Jordan Currie backed her up with two hits and two RBIs, while also throwing a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Lizzy Ferment had three hits and an RBI.

Girls lacrosse

Howard 24, Atholton 7: The Lions (6-2) erupted for a season-high in goals as McKenzie Shakespeare led the way with six goals and three assists. Jenna Vetter chipped in 10 points with six goals and four assists, and Avery Graham and Emmie Williams each had hat tricks. Williams added a pair of assists, while Graham had one.

Broadneck 7, South River 6: It took the Bruins three overtimes, but they finally earned the road win when Olivia Orso put home the game-winner. Annabella Burke led South River with three goals.

Boys lacrosse

Chesapeake 17, Meade 2: The Cougars spread out the scoring with 12 players hitting the back of the net. Jake Blanch led with three goals, while Andrew Beal, Charlie Hall and Chase Bivens each scored two. Nathan Wheeler added a goal and a team-high three assists.

