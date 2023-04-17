High school sports roundup (April 17)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, April 17.

Softball

Fallston 10, North Harford 0: Maddy Burns and Ally Underwood combined on the three-hit shutout. The game was scoreless through three innings before the Cougars put up three runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. Alesia Rowe had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense. Abbie Eubank and Abigail Marmen also drove in two runs.

Western Tech 15, Patapsco 7: The Wolverines took control with seven runs in the fourth inning. Juliahna Thomas, Abby Webb and Bailey Allen each homered in the win. Webb finished with four RBIs and Thomas three. Jayda Bouloubassis had two doubles and two RBIs.

Eastern Tech 16, Towson 2: The Mavericks opened the game with 12 runs in the first inning. Madison Bohart had two hits and four RBIs, while Audrey Coker went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Kara Smith, Hayden Gilpatrick and Malorie Gogel also had two RBIs.

Francis Scott Key 5, South Carroll 0: Jasmine Kline threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Eagles improved to 11-2. The Eagles took control early with three first-inning runs. Emma Tawney led the offense with three hits and two RBIs. Emma Taff also had three hits, including a double, and Joelle Staub drove in two runs.

Westminster 18, Winters Mill 5: The Owls scored 10 runs in the second inning in an offensive explosion. Aislin Cole had two hits, including a home run and five RBIs. Kayla Garland went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Gina Sullivan had two hits and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Clark went 4-for-4 with one RBI.

Baseball

C. Milton Wright 6, North Harford 3: After the Hawks tied the game in the top of the fourth, the Mustangs jumped back ahead on an RBI single from Tyler Adamo. Thomas Cannvale had two hits and two RBIs, while Keith Cochran finished with three hits and an RBI. C Thomas threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Sparrows Point 13, Perry Hall 1: Logan Deene and Ethan Grau combined on a three-hit shutout. Grau, Logan Wallace and Mason Funkhouser all drove in two runs. Gabe Todd had three hits and an RBI.

North County 4, Old Mill 0: Thor Hildebrand pitched seven strong, allowing just two hits. Kyle Lowman, Austin Carter and Hildebrand all had hits and RBIs to lead the Knights.

Girls lacrosse

Spalding 15, Gerstell Academy 4: In the loss, the Falcons got goals from Maggie Kennedy, Piper Gallagher, Keeley Ballard and Shyla Borek. Ava Reed made nine saves.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.