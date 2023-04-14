High school sports roundup (April 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, April 14.

Baseball

Fallston 4, North Harford 1: Finley Jourdan tossed six strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out nine. Noah Bark pitched a clean seventh to pick up the save. Fallston (5-2) got its first run on a sacrifice fly from Jason Foxx. They added an RBI ground out from Braeden Rock and an RBI double from Jake Plummer. Foxx led off the seventh with a double and score on a sacrifice fly from Paul Kvech.

Advertisement

Key 10, Park 0: Lachlan Armstrong went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and 4 RBIs. Colin MacNabb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Armand Ortiz went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Key (10-2, 5-1). Chris Williams pitched a five-inning one-hitter, striking out six.

Chesapeake 10, South River: Carter Drab threw a five-inning no-hitter, and backed himself up at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Cole Parsons homered and Delmar White added two hits and two RBIs.

Advertisement

Softball

Howard 5, Mt. Hebron 2: The Lions (6-4) won their sixth game in a row as Clara O’Connor went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Jordan Howell also went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Abby Bryson had two hits. For Mt. Hebron (3-5), Danielle Green went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Perry Hall 7, Sparrows Point 3: The Gators opened with three runs in the top of the first and never looked back. Rileigh Kitchin had two hits and two RBIs, while Jenna Neff doubled and drove in two. Madison Carl added two RBIs and Kamryn D’Amico drove in one.

Chesapeake 10, South River 0: Kacie Burkhart threw a six-inning four-hitter with four strikeouts to lead the Cougars. Offensively, the team was powered by an eight-run fifth inning that included RBIs from Samantha Larkin, Lindsay Cavey, Kacey Slade, Burkhart, Ryleigh Smoot and Emliee Leone.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.