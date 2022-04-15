High school sports roundup (April 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Thursday, April 14.

Boys lacrosse

McDonogh 12, Hill School (Pa.) 3: The host Eagles (6-3) built a 5-0 lead in the first half and beat the Rams (5-3). The win was the fourth straight. Matt McMillen completed his hat trick with 51 seconds left in the third quarter for McDonogh.

Girls lacrosse

Century 20, Catonsville 5: Anna Hackett scored seven goals and Jasmine Stanton scored five in a big win for the Knights. Lauren Hackett and Caroline Little each added three goals with Lauren adding three assists.

Baseball

Key 10, Jemicy 0: Lachlan Armstrong stroked a bases-loaded double as part of an eight-run third inning to guide the Obezags to the victory over the Moose in five innings.

Angus Lunt Woodward added a pair of hits and drove in two runs, Luke Nespole singled and drove in a run and Trey Brandon ripped a double. Sean Boomer pitched four scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight and Colin MacNabb threw a hitless fifth inning, punching out two for Key (8-2, 7-0 MIAA C Conference).

Oxford (Pa.) 4, Perryville 2: The visiting Panthers (9-2) fell a couple of runs short in a game stopped after five innings by bad weather. Junior Ethan Neff drove in both Perryville runs with a double, scoring Zack Ayers and Daniel Tserkis.

Boys tennis

Century 5, Westminster 0: The Knights (8-0) were paced by singles victories from Jack Amerault and Curtis Cook. They also received doubles points from Mark Rolfes and Evan DeLawter, Matt Schuler and Nolan Mailhot, and Parker Thorpe and Josh Chenoweth.

