High school sports roundup (April 13)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Wednesday, April 13.

Baseball

Annapolis 6, Marriotts Ridge 4: Yadi Nunez doubled and drove in a run, while Dom Montini and Matthew Darnell each singled and drove in a run, as the Panthers benefitted from eight free passes and two Mustangs errors in their victory. Anthony Costa drove in a run and Sebastian Casanova added a hit for Annapolis. Brandon Lake recorded four hits and an RBI for Marriotts Ridge.

Meade 27, Parkdale 1: Aiden Barbour threw a 65-pitch no-hitter, allowing an unearned run and a walk, while striking out 11, to lead the Mustangs to the lopsided win over the Panthers. Barbour helped his own cause by rapping out three hits, driving in four runs. Edgar Wooden doubled and drove in four runs, Ryan Maddrey and Gerald Belton each delivered three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Annapolis 10, Laurel 0: Quinn McNomee tossed a five-inning one-hitter, walking two and striking out six, and Dom Montini singled and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to the victory over the Spartans. Sebastian Casanova added a pair of base hits, Rowan Standish and Alex Shermer each had a hit and two RBIs, while Dylan Katz and Derrick Johnson provided a hit and drove in a run for Annapolis.

Broadneck 4, Hammond 0: Jack Holmes threw seven shutout innings and Nolan Banwell doubled and drove in a run to guide the Bruins over the Golden Bears. Anthony Cirrincione belted a pair of doubles and Ethan Teague produced a pair of hits for Broadneck. Nick Wilk had two hits for Hammond.

AACS 5, Mount Carmel 3: Ryan Jones rapped a pair of singles and drove in a run, while Caleb Gentry, Anthony Fatusin and Andrew Hammond each had a hit and an RBI as the Eagles plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on to beat the Cougars.

South Carroll 13, Westminster 5: In Game 1 of a doubleheader, the Cavaliers broke open a tied game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth. Logan Miller had three hits and three RBIs for South Carroll. Chris Durkin had two hits and two RBIs. Tommy Jaeger also drove in two. Josh LoPiccolo had two hits and an RBI for the Owls.

Governor Thomas Johnson 4, Century 3: The Knights fell behind 4-0 after three and their rally fell just short. In the loss, Kyle Grimsley drove in two runs, while Owen Roach doubled and chased in an RBI.

Archbishop Curley 9, St. Mary’s 2: John Petryszak (3-for-4) stroked a bases-loaded double as part of a four-run second inning to lead the Friars to the victory over the Saints. Brandon Yackulak provided a two-run single as part of a four-run fifth inning to provide additional cushion for Curley. Jon Madden doubled and had an RBI and Rocco Abdinoor singled and drove in a run for St. Mary’s.

St. Paul’s 8, Indian Creek 5: Matthew Hall and Xavier Quigley each singled and drove in a run, while Riley Handwerger added a double, but the Eagles fell to the Crusaders despite outhitting the hosts. Jacob Williams provided a pair of hits for Indian Creek.

Softball

Elkton 6, Havre de Grace 5: Autumn Simpson’s two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth lifted the visiting Elks (2-5) past the Warriors (5-3) in a nondivision game. Elks pitcher LeeAnn Pugh (nine strikeouts) took a one-hit shutout into the sixth, until Bayleigh Carstetter homered. The Warriors added three more runs for a 4-1 lead, but the Elks rallied with four hits (two with two outs) and three runs in the seventh to tie the game

