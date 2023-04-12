High school sports roundup (April 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, April 12.

Softball

Francis Scott Key 25, Winters Mill 1: The Eagles posted 14 runs in the first inning. Emma Tawney and Lily Reiter each homered in the win. Reiter finished with three RBIs and Tawney two. Morgan Kenney went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Emma Taff had four hits, with two doubles, and three RBIs. Brianna Dehoff had three hits and two RBIs. Joelle Staub also drove in three runs. Jasmine Kline and Kendall Jackman combined to throw a no-hitter, each striking out four.

Patterson Mill 11, North East 4: Audrey March tripled, doubled and drove in six runs in the win as the Huskies remained unbeaten at 6-0. Savannah Reedy added two hits and two RBIs. Kenzie Knight went 5-for-5 and scored four runs.

Bel Air 6, North Harford 5: After the Hawks tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, the Bobcats got the walk-off win when Sadie Whittaker tripled home the winning run. Kendall Coppage had three hits, with a home run, triple and double. Sofia Gallahue had a triple and two RBIs. Mackenzie Dunaway had two hits and two RBIs for North Harford. Emme Brossoit had three hits and an RBI.

Girls tennis

Liberty 5, Catoctin 0: The Lions didn’t lose a game in the win, all victories coming 6-0, 6-0. Singles wins came from Mia Leonhartt and Gabriella Krcma. Contested doubles wins came from the teams of Grace Maerten and Mariah Talford, and Amelia Mustico and Payton Oakley.

Boys tennis

Liberty 5, Catoctin 0: Nikhil Andhavarapu won first singles 6-0, 6-0. Doubles wins came from the teams of Hayden Speace and Arjun Mistry, and Blake Vandenberge and David Ogunbanjo.

