High school sports roundup (April 12)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Tuesday, April 12.

Girls lacrosse

Towson 22, Patterson Mill 4: Guin Donovan made eight saves and Taylor Brown had seven saves for Patterson Mill.

Old Mill 8, Leonardtown 7: The Patriots were down a goal at halftime, but rallied in the second half to earn the win.

Boys lacrosse

Key 19, Mt. Carmel 0: Reid Chapman had four goals and five assists in the win. Jaeden Clark scored five to go with two assists. Teddy Flemming also scored four.

Archbishop Curley 20, Indian Creek 14: In the loss, Nick Stroble scored seven goals for Indian Creek. Benny Carter chipped in four. Will Mercer handed out a pair of assists.

Baseball

Pikesville 8, Randallstown 4: Trailing by two through four innings, the Panthers plated three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth. Michael Hagan doubled twice and drove in three runs. William Holaday had two hits and two RBIs. Grant Mellerson tripled and drove in two for Randallstown.

North County 9, Huntingtown 8: Tyler Cavey hit a sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the host Knights (5-3) edged the Hurricanes. Jordan Bonhoff picked up the win on the mound. Augustin Murillo had two hits.

Calvert Hall 10, Dulaney 0: The Cardinals got home runs from Lamar King and Clover Garrick in the win. King had three RBIs in the game, while Ryan Haney drove in two. Garrick also tripled.

South River 11, Westminster 3: After the Owls built a 2-0 lead, South River took control with five third-inning runs. Evan Kelly had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Seahawks. Peyton Gooding, Adam Price and Chris Howery all drove in runs for Westminster.

Havre de Grace 12, Harford Tech 10: Aaron Santiago hit a two-run double in the fifth inning giving the Warriors the lead. Winner Santiago went 3⅓ innings, gave up four runs on four hits and struck out five for Havre de Grace. Dyllon Zachry-Nance hit a three-run single in the win.

Liberty 7, Bel Air 1: Camden Hodges went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double as the Lions won their sixth straight game. Joe Glass, Anthony Zombro and Dominic DiBlasi also drove in runs. J Davidson threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts. Collin Palmieri went 2-3 with an RBI for Bel Air.

Softball

Fallston 8, North Harford 2: Mackenzie Dunaway hit a home run in the fourth inning, but the host Cougars beat the Hawks.

Bel Air 12, C. Milton Wright 0: Sofia Gallahue (2-for-2) hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the host Bobcats over the Mustangs. Gallahue also went five innings, gave up three hits and struck out seven for the win.

Boys tennis

Severn 4, McDonogh 1: The Admirals swept singles play with Matthew McNair, Daniel McNair and Nate Krall all getting wins. Severn added a doubles win from Aiden Gilroy and Alan Tchamourliyski. McDonogh’s team of Sam Kushner and Jacob Haroun won second doubles.

