High school sports roundup (April 11)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Monday, April 11.

Softball

Francis Scott Key 6, South Carroll 3: The Eagles broke open a tied game with five runs in the top of the fifth. Jasmine Kline had three hits and drove in a run for FSK (4-3). Morgan Kenney singled and drove in two, while Brianna Dehoff and Kendall Jackman also drove in runs. Maddie Karns had three hits and two RBIs for South Carroll (2-3).

Perryville 5, Bel Air 1: Briana Rebman singled, doubled and drove in three runs to help Perryville top the Bobcats. Kelsey Fleischmann drove in Bel Air’s line run.

Baseball

Havre de Grace 15, Edgewood 3: Aaron Santiago was unstoppable at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and driving in five runs in the win. Dyllon Zachry-Nance had a multi-hit game and stole three bases. Bryce Bauer got the win on the mound.

Perryville 10, Aberdeen 0: The Panthers improve to 8-1 with the five-inning win. Rafe Adams struck out seven in a two-hitter. Senior Mason Salisbury led the offense, doubling twice and driving in three.

Randallstown 16, New Town 2: The Rams opened with five first-inning runs and never looked back, scoring at least three in every inning they came to bat. Jahsha Stevens had a triple, double, single and four RBIs. Zion Johnson and Zaqary Randolph each drove in three runs. James Hamlin struck out nine in a five-inning three-hitter.

Pikesville 26, Milford Mill 2: The Panthers were helped out by 17 walks in the four innings they came to bat. Michael Payne singled, doubled and drove in four runs. Cam Barnes and Issac Garonzik each had three RBIs.

Manchester Valley 14, Franklin 4: The Mavericks jumped out quick with a 6-0 lead after two innings. Gene Magin, Nick LoPreato and Hunter Brown each drove in two runs to pace Manchester Valley.

Liberty 12, Century 4: Liberty was down three with time running out, but put up 11 runs in the sixth inning to power itself to a win, the Lions’ fifth straight. Ryan Smith had three hits with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Lions. Matt Becker and Dom DiBlasi each had two hits and two RBIs. Trevor Coombs also drove in two. Kyle Grimsley had two hits and two RBIs for Century.

Winters Mill 7, Westminster 5: The Falcons gave up three runs in the top of the first, but had the game tied after two. The tacked on three of their own in the bottom of the fourth to take control. Coen Harvey homered for Winters Mill, while Breidy Tejada had three hits, with two doubles, and two RBIs. Brandon Taylor also doubled twice and drove in two. Will Mollman had three hits and three RBIs for Westminster. Peyton Gooding also had three hits.

Severn 13, Mt. Carmel 2: Caden Blanck struck out eight in four innings to get the win on the mound. Offensively, Tristan Collins led the Admirals with two hits and three RBIs. Ben Campion scored three runs.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.