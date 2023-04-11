High school sports roundup (April 10)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, April 10.

Softball

Harford Tech 6, Eastern Tech 2: The Cobras broke open a tie game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, handing the Mavericks their first loss of the season. Cadence Mazur doubled home two to highlight the rally. Mikayla McJilton and Katie Burr also singled in runs. Lacey Swartt also singled in two to start the scoring in the first inning. Abby Reed got the win, striking out six in a four-hitter. Hayden Gilpatrick and Audrey Coker had RBIs for Eastern Tech.

Advertisement

Francis Scott Key 16, Brunswick 1: The Eagles move to 7-1 with the blowout victory. They scored four runs in the first and backed them up with five in the second and six in the third. Morgan Kenney had a double and four RBIs. Emma Taff, Brianna Dehoff and Piper Beahm all went 3-for-3 with Beahm and Dehoff driving in three runs and Taff scoring three. Jasmine Kline allowed two hits and one run in four innings, while striking out out nine. She also hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

Baseball

Harford Tech 15, Eastern Tech 13: The Cobras spotted Eastern Tech six runs in the first two innings, but took the lead with six runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. The held off a furious seventh-inning rally as the Mavericks scored six runs in the top of the seventh but fell short. The Cobras pounded out 19 hits. Ethan Prevost went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Joe Kanner doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Ben Kiedrowski was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Advertisement

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.