High school sports roundup (April 1)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action Friday, April 1.

Girls lacrosse

North Harford 17, Patterson Mill 9: Ava Lopano scored four goals, Addison Harmel had three goals and Taylor Brown made nine saves, but the host Huskies fell to the Hawks.

Baseball

Dundalk 17, Loch Raven 2: Coreem Wright and Jeremy Tirschman each went 4-for-4 in the Owls’ 15-hit outburst, with Tirschman doubling, tripling and driving in three runs. Wright drove in two runs. Dalan Johnson was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and was also the winning pitcher striking out eight in four innings.

Lansdown 6, Kenwood 5: Kenwood held a 5-3 lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, before giving up two unearned runs to push the game into extra innings. Lansdowne won with a two-out bloop single that plated a run in the bottom of the eighth.

Towson 6, Franklin 2: Ryan Boice and Adam Decker combined on the two-hitter, with Boice striking out nine in five innings. Offensively for the Generals, Asher Grotsky drove in two with Justin Mealey, Noah Korman and Andrew Steinbacher each adding RBIs.

Perryville 13, Joppatowne 2: Mason Salisbury homered, singled and drove in five runs to lead the Panthers. Zach Ayers chipped in two RBIs, while Daniel Tserkis scored three times.

Havre de Grace 7, Harford Tech 5: The Cobras opened with four runs in the top of the first, but Havre de Grace answered back and then some. For the Cobras, Hayden Kobert went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Annapolis 4, CHEN 2: Colin Bashor threw five innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run, striking out six, while Dom Montini provided the offense with two base hits and an RBI to give the Panthers the win over the Chargers. Alejandro Casanova, Anthony Costa, Josh Ryan and Matthew Darnell also had hits for Annapolis.

Key 15, Chapelgate 0: Sean Boomer pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10, while also singling twice, while Lachlan Armstrong belted a two-run home run to lead the Obezags (5-2, 4-0) to the mercy-rule victory over the Yellow Jackets. Trey Brandon had two base hits and three RBIs, Luke Nespole added two singles and drove in a pair and Josh Kamins singled and had two RBIs.

North County 15, Meade 4: Kyle Lowman delivered three hits, including a double and two RBIs, while Landon Reyes and Austin Carter each had a hit and drove in a pair to guide the Knights past the Mustangs. Kevin santos finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Andrew Myers doubled and drove in a run and Augustin Murillo also doubled for North County. Kayden Moore had three hits and drove in a run and Aiden Barbour doubled and had an RBI for Meade.

Glen Burnie 7, Old Mill 3: George Johnson gave up one run on four hits, while striking out six to lead the Gophers over the Patriots. Alan Fangman went 2-for-3 with a double for Glen Burnie (4-1), which has won four straight since dropping its opener. Logan Garhes belted a solo home run for Old Mill.

Century 12, Francis Scott Key 2: The Knights held a slim two-run lead in the fifth inning before breaking the game open with four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth. RJ Branch singled, doubled and drove in two for Century. Brody Comer also had a pair of RBIs. Three pitchers combined on the four-hitter with Comer getting the win.

Softball

North Harford 8, Bel Air 5: Tied at 4 after four innings, North Harford put up three in the fifth to take control. Maggie Mullin drove in two runs for North Harford. She also got the win in the circle. Bel Air got two hits and an RBI from Kyrsten Coppage.

Towson 17, Franklin 4: Grace Hoey and Samara Murchinson each homered for the Generals. Hoey drove in three runs, Murchinson two. Hannah Smith and Trinity Alleyne each added two RBIs. Lexi Predmore got the win in the circle, striking out 15 in six innings.

Liberty 22, Winters Mill 1: Erin Martin went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double, driving in six runs for the Lions (3-3). Liberty amassed 20 hits in the game. Jillian Dorsey and Hailey Seaton also homered. Seaton finished with three hits and four RBIs, Dorsey two hits and three RBIs. Also, Kaelin Ault doubled twice, singled and drove in two. Evelyn Connor and Natalie Crane each had two-hit games.

Boys tennis

Century 5, Francis Scott Key 0: The Knights picked up their second sweep of the week, this time topping the Eagles. Jack Amerault led the Knights, winning his first singles match. Century also got strong performances from the first and third doubles pairings of Evan DeLawter and Mark Rolfers, and Parker Thorpe and Josh Chenoweth.

Co-ed tennis

Old Mill 5, Chesapeake 4: Catherine Le and Maia Klecan-Towle won their girls singles matches, while the girls doubles pairs of Isabel Killip and Si Yu Chen, along with Christina Cinquanto and Vivian Maneval were also victorious as the Patriots edged the Cougars. The Old Mill No. 1 doubles tandem of Garrett DiBenio and Yash Gulati were also victorious.

Riley Fitpatrick and Josh Colangelo won the boys singles matches, Brooks Turek and Jack Brennan won in No. 2 boys doubles, while the mixed duo of Caysen Grega and Matt Worrell triumphed for Chesapeake.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.