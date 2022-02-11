Behind Kyle Luddy’s 24 points, Patterson Mill boys basketball holds off Aberdeen, 61-58, in overtime

Despite all he had already done through four quarters and more Thursday night, Patterson Mill boys basketball guard Kyle Luddy still had work left to do in the final seconds of overtime against visiting Aberdeen.
With the Huskies protecting a one-point lead with 20 seconds left in extra time, the senior captain had one final big play in him.
After stealing an inbounds pass, Luddy was quickly fouled. He sank two free throws to give him a game-high 24 points and the Huskies made one final defensive stop before celebrating a hard-fought 61-58 win over the Eagles in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play in Bel Air.
Patterson Mill, which also got 13 points from senior guard Robby March and 12 from senior forward Tyree Wilson, won its sixth straight to improve to 16-2. Aberdeen, which got a team-high 18 points from junior wing Tylan Bass, lost its third straight to fall to 12-6.
The game was tied at 44 with 6:18 to play in the fourth quarter and featured seven more lead changes before Bass sent the game into overtime on two free throws with four seconds left in regulation. But Patterson Mill showed a resilient side that it believes will pay dividends in the playoffs.
After Aberdeen sophomore Justin Franklin’s 3-point try at the overtime buzzer missed the mark, the Huskies and their supporters converged at midcourt in celebration.
“It was great. That was a big game for us, especially coming down to the playoffs,” said Luddy, who also had a strong game rebounding and dishing out assists. “We needed a tight game to drive us and get some experience to some guys who weren’t on varsity before — give them a close game to get ready for the playoffs.”
The Eagles came out with energy at both ends to take a 7-0 advantage before the Huskies settled in. Wilson, who fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, provided the early spark before Luddy got going in the second quarter. He closed out the first half with the Huskies’ last 11 points to help them take a 30-24 halftime lead.
The Eagles battled back time and time again, quickly erasing the advantage with a 6-0 run capped by a Kanye Stephens basket at the rim off an inbounds pass sent in by Bass.
After Luddy hit a short turnaround jumper in the paint late in the quarter, the Huskies had their biggest lead at 40-33 with 1:19 left, only to see the visitors climb back. Senior guard Donovan Peyton (15 points) closed the quarter with a driving layup and a 3-pointer.
Once the Eagles again got even on Artarus Brown’s follow with 6:18 to play, the teams alternated one-point leads six times until the final 18 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Luddy made one free throw to put the Huskies up 52-50 before Bass was fouled with four seconds left, making both free throws to send the game into overtime.
After Luddy gave the Huskies the overtime lead with a basket on their first possession, the Eagles tied the game twice more before the home team prevailed.
“Aberdeen is a fantastic team and we knew going in it was going to be one of our biggest challenges of the season,” March said. “We knew we were going to have to do the little things — free throw shooting, playing defense, making sure we knew who are man was — and we really just executed and every player on our team gave everything on every single play to end up with the win.”
At the end, Aberdeen wasn’t able to make the one big play to get over the hump.
“I give it to our guys — they fought, they never gave up,” assistant coach Russell Peyton said. “It was a close game the whole way and it was a good game all-around. We just missed some inside presence and couldn’t get it going. Costly turnover there, but it’s not one play — it’s a series of plays. You’ve got to give credit to Coach [Jeroud] Clark and Patterson Mill — they held serve at home.”
A – Bass 18, Brown 12, Peyton 15, Rodgers 9, Jones 2, Stephens 2. Totals: 22 10-12 58
PM – Luddy 24, Wilson 12, D. Pape3, W. Pape 9, March 13. Totals: 23 13-22 61
Half: PM, 30-24