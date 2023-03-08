No state semifinal roadblock this season: No. 3 City boys basketball rolls to 3A title game with 94-61 win over No. 13 Aberdeen

SILVER SPRING — A year ago, the state semifinal round proved a heartbreaking stumbling block for City boys basketball.

Determined to go farther while sticking to a game-by-game approach that has kept them undefeated, the No. 3 Knights reached that point Tuesday and left no doubt.

Playing its most complete game of the season, City overwhelmed No. 13 Aberdeen in the Class 3A semifinals, closing the final three minutes of the first half with 17 straight points to set up a convincing 94-61 win at Montgomery Blair High.

In improving to 27-0, the Knights, who fell to Huntingtown, 63-61, in double overtime in last year’s semifinal, made a concerted effort to turn defense into offense and attack the basket Tuesday. Senior forward Camerin Horton scored a game-high 26 points and there were plenty to go around with Kyree Smith (20), Danny Parsons (17) and K’won Johnson (15) also reaching double figures.

The Knights will take aim at the program’s fourth state championship at 8 p.m. Thursday against Damascus — a 53-50 winner over Frederick — at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center. In winning its last state crown in 2014, City completed a 27-0 season.

After the Knights’ impressive performance, the message from coach Omarr Smith was in line with his other postgame talks this season.

“[I told them] we’re not finished yet — there’s one more,” he said. “We’re one step closer than we were last year. ... We just talked about living in the moment, not taking it for granted, what’s at stake and putting their names in the history book. We feel good about it. I think the way we shot the ball today gives us confidence moving forward on Thursday, so hopefully it rolls over.”

Smith was pleased with his team’s preparation going into Tuesday’s game. In film study, the Knights saw that Aberdeen shot well from the perimeter and liked to play up-tempo but could be vulnerable protecting the rim.

So the Knights passed up on some jumpers they usually take and attacked. Down 33-32 with 2:43 left in the first half, Johnson scored, got a steal and scored again at the rim five seconds later for a 36-33 lead.

Before the half, he scored two more baskets, and Trent Egbiremolen, Parsons and Smith each hit a basket with Horton converting a 3-point play for a stunning 49-33 halftime lead.

“We just kept up the pressure,” Parsons said. “We kept attacking the basket, didn’t shoot as many 3s as we usually do. So we just kept getting to the lane and went on that 17-0 run before the quarter ended.”

Horton said he remembers last year’s loss to Huntingtown like it was yesterday. It’s not only providing motivation, but a valuable lesson that he’s confident will come in handy Thursday. The practices throughout the playoffs have been more intense than last year, making for a prepared and confident group.

“We know it’s just another game,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a game of basketball. And we just want to play hard, do what we do and if we do that, we’ll come out victorious.”

Tuesday’s loss doesn’t diminish a fine season enjoyed by Aberdeen, which took a 15-game winning streak into play and finished with a 22-5 mark. Junior forward Darion Paris led the Eagles with 18 points, while senior guard Tylan Bass closed out a fine career with 14.

“The program has been down for 10 or so years and it’s been our goal to get Aberdeen back on the map in the state,” coach Bill Jones said. “We finished 22-5 playing a very competitive schedule and beat some good teams. So I’m very, very proud of how we did this year along with our senior class. Tylan Bass, Artarus Brown and Ty’seaun Rodgers have just been phenomenal leaders all year.”

A -- Bass 14, Parris 18, Brown 6, Hunter 6, Rodgers 12, Franklin 2, Comacho 3. Totals: 23 3-3 61

C -- Parsons 17, Smith 20, Horton 26, Egbiremolen 6, Johnson 15, Alexander 6, London 2, Weaver 2. Totals: 42 13-14 94

Half: C, 49-33