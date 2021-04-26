Aaron Wilson, star football player at St. Frances, dies at 17 from cancer

Aaron Wilson, a star defensive end at St. Frances Academy who was ranked among the state’s top Class of 2022 prospects, has died after a bout with cancer, the school announced Monday. He was 17.
“Today we lost one of our scholars to a long and hard fought battle with cancer,” the Baltimore school said in a Facebook post. “We want to extend prayers to his family as well as our Saint Frances Academy school family as we remember Aaron Wilson, Class of 2022.”
In March, Wilson’s mother, Rasheda Mayse, launched a GoFundMe to assist with Wilson’s medical costs. On the fundraiser page, she wrote that Wilson was in a “battle for his life” after developing a high grade midline glioma, a grade 4 brain tumor, the most severe and fast-growing. As of Monday, the page had raised more than $8,000 of its $250,000 goal.
“He has had brain surgery to remove some of the mass [sic] In addition to chemotherapy and radiation,” she wrote. “He is currently undergoing radiation on his spine due to the mass managing to spread.”
According to 247Sports, Wilson was rated a four-star prospect and the fourth-best player in his class in Maryland. He held offers from Maryland, along with several other Power Five schools including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Texas.
This story will be updated.