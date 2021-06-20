Hereford girls send coach Brad Duvall out a winner, Milford Mill boys claim first crown since 1992 at state track and field championships

The Hereford girls track and field team gave coach Brad Duvall the sweetest of good-bye gifts Saturday — a second consecutive state title.
The Bulls took the lead early and ran away from the field, scoring 89 points to easily beat out runner-up Franklin (50) in the Class 3A meet at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. There was no title meet last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Hereford won the school’s first girls title in 2019 in Class 2A.
Oakland Mills took first on the boys’ side in Class 3A as the Scorpions also routed the field. They finished with 106 points, far ahead of North Point (75).
For Oakland Mills, this was the boys’ 14th state championship — but the first since 2010.
In the second meet of the day, the Milford Mill boys took home their fourth state title and the team’s first since 1992 by winning the Class 2A event. The Millers scored an easy victory, finishing with 85 points to top Glenelg (60).
For the Class 2A girls, Westlake won with 49 points, just ahead of North Harford (46). Harford Tech, thanks to three wins from Caitlyn Bobb, took fourth with 41 points.
Duvall has been the outdoor coach at Hereford for 11 years and is going to move over to baseball, the sport he played in college at Bucknell. Long-time assistant Adam Hittner will take over, but Duvall still is going to run the indoor program.
“I know it’s the right decision at this point,” Duvall said. “I love what we’ve built here. [This meet], it’s just a testament to how tough our kids are.”
Knowing that Duvall is leaving gave an already strong Hereford team extra determination, according to pole vaulter El Schriver, who was one of the team’s first-place finishers and will continue her career at Alabama next year.
The Bulls had fun after winning the title, dumping plenty of water on Duvall.
“We all really wanted to show up for him today, and we really did,” Schriver said. “It was definitely a good way to end the season.”
Hereford got a victory from Schriver in the pole vault (11-6), as she edged out teammate Lizzie Lopez (11-0), who took second to give the Bulls 18 points.
Lopez bounced back and won the high jump (5-4). The Bulls also took the 1,600 relay (4:02.78) as well as the 3,200 relay (9:44.36). Those victories, plus points from several other places, were enough to give Duvall his sendoff gift.
“These kids love each other,” Duvall said. “It’s why we give the best performances at championship times because they’re running for each other. They thrive on not wanting to let each other down.”
The Oakland Mills boys came away with seven first-place finishes to run away from the pack. The Scorpions used wins from Isiah Rucker (110 and 300 hurdles), Judson Lincoln IV (200, 400) and Baidy Ba (800, 3,200), plus a victory in the 3,200 relay, to pull away.
The Milford Mill boys also got plenty of help in winning 3,200 relay (8:21.86), along with two individual events. Marquis Miller (400, 49.53) and Korede Otusajo (1:53.85) also scored individual victories as the Millers broke their long dry spell.
For the second-place North Harford girls, Darian Huff was the lone winner, taking the pole vault (11-6). Bobb tried to push the Cobras to the title with wins in the 100 (12.0), 200 (24.37) and 400 (53.72).
That last victory set a Class 2A state record, but Harford Tech came up a bit short.
Class 2A
Boys
Team scores (top 5): 1. Milford Mill, 85; 2. Glenelg, 60; 3. Westlake, 54; 4. Kent Island, 38; 5. Parkside, 33.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Milford Mill, 8:21.86; 2. Glenelg, 8:24.95; 3. Oakdale, 8:31.02.
110 hurdles: 1. Getzen (DIG), 14.48; 2. Strong (LAP), 14.57; 3. Hall (NT), 14.83.
100: 1. Staats (MM), 10.70; 2. Jeffreys (CAR), 10.79; 3. Higgins (GLE), 11.00.
1,600: 1. Walsh (KI), 4:26.58; 2. Hebert (CEN), 4:26.99; 3. Hartsig (CAL), 4:33.59.
800 relay: 1. Westlake, 1:29.61; 2. Milford Mill, 1:29.92; 3. Lackey, 1:31.17.
High jump: 1. Gerringer (WIL), 6-0; 2. Point-Du Jour (WIC), 5-10; 3. Keeley (SC), 5-10.
Long jump: 1. Strong (LAP), 22-0.25; 2. Higgins (GLE), 22-0.25; 3. Williams (WST), 21-4.
Shot put: 1. Treat (LIB), 51-5; 2. Harrison (LAP), 48-0; 3. Breeze (LIB), 45-10.5.
400: 1. Miller (MM), 49.53; 2. Harris (DIG), 50.41; 3. Heibler (LIB), 51.40.
3,200: 1. Walsh (KI), 9:54.66; 2. Hebert (CEN), 10:03.28; 3. Musumeci (PAT), 10:06.28.
300 hurdles: 1. E. Hall (LAC), 39.73; 2. E. Hall (NT), 40.09; 3. Lynch (MID), 40.93.
200: 1. Jeffreys (CAR), 21.30 (Class 2A record); 2. Staats (MM), 21.94; 3. Caine (WST), 22.16.
800: 1. Otusajo (MM), 1:53.85; 2. Walsh (KI), 1:55.09; 3. Korie (MM), 1:58.19.
Triple jump: 1. Owens (GLE), 44-1.50; 2. Burnell (WIL), 43-10.5; 3. Ojo (MM), 43-7.5.
Pole vault: 1. Starrs (OKD), 14-0; 2. Thomas (SC), 13-0; 3. Carey (PKS), 10-0.
Discus: 1. Breeze (LIB), 155-6; 2. Kelsch (RIS), 154-3; 3. Harrison (LAP), 142-4.
400 relay: 1. Parkside, 43.50; 2. Westlake, 43.83; 3. Carver Vo-Tech, 44.17.
1,600 relay: 1. Westlake, 3:23.75; 2. Lackey, 3:25.39; 3. Milford Mill, 3;25.77
Girls
Team scores (top 5): 1. Westlake, 49; 2. North Harford, 46; 3. Oakdale, 45; 4. Harford Tech, 41; 5. Parkside, 38.
3,200-meter relay; 1. Oakdale, 9:52.05; 2. Glenelg, 9:57.43; 3. Rising Sun, 10:46.06.
100 hurdles: 1. Ballard (PKS), 14.81; 2. Lee (DOU), 15.45; 3. Annan (HT), 17.31.
100: 1. Bobb (HT), 12.00; 2. Ballard (PKS), 12.27; 3. Badoo (SV), 12.33.
1,600: 1. Hopkins (WM), 5:10.98; 2. Warren (DIG), 5:12.60; 3. Ross (OKD), 5:33.51.
800 relay: 1. Westlake, 1:48.88; 2. Lackey, 1:50.78; 3. Oakdale, 1:51.07.
400: 1. Bobb (HT), 53.72 (Class 2A record); 2. Boyce (SC), 59.11; 3. Mastria (CEN), 1:00.04.
Pole vault: 1. Hauf (HT), 11-6; 2. Hirsch (SC), 9-6; 3. Allen (MID), 9-6.
Triple jump: 1. Allen (MID), 37-4.5; 2. Babende (WIL), 35-9; 3. Brooks-Wilson (QA), 35-7.75.
Discus: 1. Brown (ELK), 119-10; 2. O’Leary (NH), 113-4; 3. Carroll (CRO), 112-3.
3,200: 1. Hopkins (WM), 11:38.33; 2. Ross (OKD), 11:40.20; 3. van Ornum (KI), 11:44.01.
300 hurdles: 1. Cash (NC), 46.61; 2. Allen (MID), 46.66; 3. Gill (OKD), 47.27.
200: 1. Bobb (HT), 24.37; 2. Badoo (SV), 25.50; 3. Kennedy (WST), 25.83.
800: 1. Warren (DIG), 2:16.85; 2. Kasbeer-Betty (GLE), 2:21.17; 3. Brown (NH), 2:24.22.
High jump: 1. Rivera (SV), 5-0; 2. Cash (NC), 5-0; 3. Marston (CRO), 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Mastria (CEN), 15-10.5; 2. Ballard (PKS), 15-10; 3. Iyanoye (ET), 14-11.25.
Shot put: 1. Brown (ELK), 37-3.5; 2. Carroll (CRO), 36-7.5; 3. Scharf (NC), 35-8.
400 relay: 1. Parkside, 49.98; 2. Westlake, 50.86; 3. Eastern Tech, 51.17.
1,600 relay: 1. Middletown, 4:10.34; 2. Glenelg, 4:15.81; 3. New Town: 4:15.95.
Class 3A
Boys
Team scores (top 5): 1. Oakland Mills, 106; 2. North Point, 75; 3. Centennial, Huntingtown, 42; 5. Thomas Johnson, 36.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Chopticon, 8:06.06; 2. Huntingtown, 8:07.23; 3. Centennial, 8:11.87.
110 hurdles: 1. Rucker (OAK), 14.77; 2. Campbell (NPT), 15.02; 3. Jacobs (HUN), 15.59.
100: 1. Myers (NPT), 10.97; 2. Nelson (FRA), 10.98; 3. Lincoln IV (OAK), 11.02.
1,600: 1. Neal (MV), 4:09.51; 2. Ribeiro Du (CEN), 4:15.47; 3. Bivens (CHE), 4:17:22.
800 relay: 1. Oakland Mills, 1:29.59; 2. North Point, 1:30.41; 3. Atholton, 1:30.61.
400: 1. Lincoln IV (OAK), 48.35; 2. Vissering (RES), 50.07; 3. Hollie (NPT), 50.72.
Long jump: 1. Erekosima (NHG), 21-7.25; 2. Taylor (FRA), 21-3.75; 3. Stone (GM), 20-7.5
Shot put: 1. Lovering (CEN), 51-8.5; 2. Szatanek (HUN), 48-6.75; 3. Krotee (HER), 47-10.
3,200: 1. Ba (OAK), 9:11.32 (Class 3A record); 2. Camacho-Bucks (CEN), 9:14.21; 3. Synowieck (JMB), 9:28.58.
300 hurdles: 1. Rucker (OAK), 39.74; 2. Harris (JMB), 40.46; 3. Campbell (NPT), 41.55.
200: 1. Lincoln IV (OAK), 21.84; 2. Myers (NPT), 22.06; 3. Nelson (FRA), 22:12.
800: 1. Ba (OAK), 1:52.33; 2. Lombardo (TJ), 1:52.48; 3. Neal (MV), 1:54.30.
400 relay: 1. Atholton, 42.44; 2. North Point, 42.65; 3. Reservoir, 42.68.
1,600 relay: 1. Manchester Valley, 3:23.36; 2. Oakland Mills, 3:25.43; 3. Northern, 3:28.21.
High jump: 1. Campbell (NPT), 6-4; 2. Nwakalor (ATH), 6-0; 3. Hassan (OAK), 6-0.
Triple jump: 1. Erekosima (NHG), 46-5.25; 2. Holland (OAK), 43-10; 3. Valdesuso (MR), 40-4.75.
Discus: 1. Lovering (CEN), 164-2; 2. Walker (HUN), 163-11; 3. Szatanek (HUN), 134-7.
Pole vault: 1. Kamanu (TJ), 14-4; 2. Zaller (ATH), 13-6; 3. Mielnik (SD), 13-0.
Girls
Team scores (top 5): 1. Hereford, 89; 2. Franklin, 50; 3. River Hill, 42; 4. Northern, 39; 5. Linganore, 38.5.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Hereford, 9:44.36; 2. Huntingtown, 9:48.68; 3. Westminster, 10:01.86.
100 hurdles: 1. McLaurin (WOO), 15.31; 2. Ball (NPT), 15.39; 3. Lane (HAM), 15.57.
100: 1. Buckner (RH), 12.24; 2. Pommells (NEA), 12.26; 3. Powell (NOR), 12.34.
1,600: 1. Goffena (MV), 4:59.63; 2. Moxley (LIN), 5:03.46; 3. Mack (NOR), 5:07.00.
800 relay: 1. River Hill, 1:43.48; 2. Reservoir, 1:44.96; 3. North Point, 1:45.13.
400: 1. Mathew (MH), 55.59; 2. Nasir (ATH), 57.01; 3. Clarke (DAM), 59.74.
Triple jump: 1. Ball (NPT), 36-8.5; 2. Lasker (SC), 35-8; 3. McLaurin (WOO), 34-6.
Discus: 1. Meredith (FRE), 119-10; 2. Beaton (FRA), 108-9; 3. Ceroll (FRA), 102-1.
3,200: 1. Pickett (BA), 10:43.11; 2. Benda (HER), 10:45.38; 3. Harris (OAK), 11:11.17.
Pole vault: 1. Schriver (HER), 11-6; 2. Lopez (HER), 11-0; 3. Ramos (TJ), 11-0.
300 hurdles: 1. Carrington (FRA), 45.31; 2. Lane (HAM), 46.17; 3. Thornton (OX), 46.95.
200: 1. Pommells (NEA), 24.91; 2. Mathew (MH), 25.15; 3. Buckner (RH), 25.22.
800: 1. Moxley (LIN), 2:16.25; 2. Till (TOW), 2:16.41; 3. Meininger (RH), 2:20.91.
400 relay: 1. Reservoir, 48.63; 2. Damascus, 49.56; 3. North Point, 49.66.
1,600 relay: 1. Hereford, 4:02.78; 2. Mount Hebron, 4:04.11; 3. North Point, 4:09.84.
High jump: 1. Lopez (HER), 5-4; 2. Janney (SD), 5-2; 3. Droneberge (NOR), 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Kimbembe (TUS), 16-0; 2. Johnson (NEA), 15-11; 3. Ladson (MH), 15-6.
Latest High School sports
Shot put: 1. Meredith (FRE), 36-9; 2. Ragonese (CEN), 33-8.5; 3. Buttiglieri (MV), 32-5.