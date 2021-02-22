Maryland roster announced for 2021 Big 33 Football Classic in Pennsylvania on May 31

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual Big 33 Football Classic in 2020, the Maryland team is hopeful to play this year after its roster was announced Sunday night.
Sixteen players from the Baltimore area have been chosen to play in the annual high school showcase between Maryland and Pennsylvania, set to take place at Landis Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, during Memorial Day on May 31. Mike Neubeiser, the former coach at Northwestern High School in Germantown, will coach the team.
- Billy Atkins, QB, Mount Saint Joseph
- Roman Hemby, RB, John Carroll
- Jamir Roberts, WR, McDonogh
- Ausar Crawley, WR, Mount Saint Joseph
- T.J. Speight, ATH, Meade
- Elijah Jackson, OL, St. Frances
- Greg Hollis, DL, Dundalk
- Mattheus Carroll, DL, Gilman
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, St. Frances
- Xavier Shell, LB, Mervo
- Tre Jordan III, DB, Calvert Hall
- DaShawn Jones, DB, Mount Saint Joseph
- Calvin Harrison, DB, Meade
- John England, DB, Hammond
- James Fineran, LS, Calvert Hall
- Kevin Roberts, K, Fallston
Atkins was closing in on Maryland passing records with 7,112 yards and 91 touchdowns over his four-year varsity career. While he won’t get the opportunity to rewrite the record book, the James Madison signee is champing at the bit to get the play after his 2020 season abruptly ended when the pandemic shut down the modified football season.
“Honestly, it’s an honor to be selected to be in such an honorable game,” Atkins said. “I’m definitely excited to have the chance to play with a team of truly special guys. It should be a fun week and an exciting game. Those guys from Pennsylvania are very talented as well so it should be a great matchup.”
Maryland returned in 2013 to resume as Pennsylvania’s rival in the annual event.
Shell played for a stout Mervo defense that went 11-2 in 2019, the team’s last season before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. After overcoming adversity with his team and by his own measure, earning a Big 33 selection is a culmination of all of the hard work that the Morgan State commit put in.
“To be recognized for my play it feels amazing,” Shell said. “[Just] knowing where I come from and the things that I went through to get where I’m at today — its just amazing to be recognized by the coaches and selected to play in a very competitive game like the Big 33.”
This will be the last opportunity several players will get to play with or against one another. For Jordan, who starred at defensive back for Calvert Hall, the game will be one that he looks back on for the rest of his life.
“This game is very important to me to play in because this is a historic game for Maryland and Pennsylvania,” Jordan said. “[I’m] grateful to be selected and be a part of it. This is the last high school game I can ball out before college. Our season ended up short and we only had 2 games so this game feels like a makeup for all of them. I am very excited to get back out there and ball out one last time.”