Mount Saint Joseph WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. honored on NBC for selection to All-American Bowl

Mount Saint Joseph wide receiver Dont’e Thornton was honored as a 2021 All-American on Tuesday during a virtual jersey presentation as a part of the seventh episode of the Road to the Dome digital series on NBC.
Thornton, a four-star recruit, committed last week to play for Pac-12 Conference powerhouse Oregon.
The episode was released Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.
“Becoming an All-American is a dream come true for me because ever since I was a young child, it was everything that I’ve wanted to be,” Thornton said. “So, for being recognized as an All-American is really a dream come true and I just want to thank God for everything that came and everything that will be coming.”
Thornton will be celebrated as part of a two-hour special titled “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day.” The NBC show will honor each of the 100 All-Americans on Jan. 2.
Thornton is the 51st-ranked player in the nation and the sixth-highest rated receiver, per 247Sports. He additionally was rated as the No. 2 player in Maryland after Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, who was also named a 2021 All-American.
He hauled in 38 receptions for 1,021 yards and 16 touchdowns. Together with Ausar Crawley, Semaj Henson and Tyler Wilkins, the Mount Saint Joseph receiving corps had 175 catches for 2,892 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in 2019.
Mount Saint Joseph will open its pandemic-delayed season Nov. 7 against Archbishop Spalding.